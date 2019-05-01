Julia Roberts Shares A Simple Wish To Make Schools Safer For LGBTQ Kids

Screen icon Julia Roberts used her Instagram page to rally for inclusivity, sharing an image of herself at a gender-neutral bathroom and calling for support for LGBTQ kids in schools.

The Oscar-winning actress also urged fans to check out her Instagram story, which featured a message about her support for GLSEN, a national education organization that works to help LGBTQ children in K-12 schools.

“GLSEN makes schools safe for every student no matter your sexual orientation or gender identity,” Roberts said as she urged fans to donate to the group.