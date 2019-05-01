Julia Roberts Shares A Simple Wish To Make Schools Safer For LGBTQ Kids

Screen icon Julia Roberts used her Instagram page to rally for inclusivity, sharing an image of herself at a gender-neutral bathroom and calling for support for LGBTQ kids in schools.
The Oscar-winning actress also urged fans to check out her Instagram story, which featured a message about her support for GLSEN, a national education organization that works to help LGBTQ children in K-12 schools.
“GLSEN makes schools safe for every student no matter your sexual orientation or gender identity,” Roberts said as she urged fans to donate to the group.
In 2016, when Roberts turned 49, she also urged fans to donate $49 to the organization.
