Blindfolded Julia Roberts Tries To Guess Who's George Clooney With Surprise Twist

It would seem like a slam dunk that even a blindfolded Julia Roberts could identify “Ticket to Paradise” co-star George Clooney by feeling his face.

The two have appeared together in a handful of movies, including “Ocean’s Eleven.” They’ve been friends for decades. And in their latest movie, a rom-com in which they play exes, they did a kissing scene that required dozens of takes because they kept laughing. That’s a lot of face time.

But what if “Jimmy Kimmel Live” were not only to present Roberts with multiple options but also shift Clooney around and insert Jimmy Kimmel in his spot?

Watch what happens: