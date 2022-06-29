Julia Roberts And George Clooney Reunite For Rom-Com Return In 'Ticket To Paradise' Trailer

George Clooney and Julia Roberts in "Ticket to Paradise." Universal Pictures

Back in her romantic comedy groove to ruin yet another wedding, Julia Roberts is right where she belongs in “Ticket To Paradise.”

Oh, and George Clooney is returning to the genre, too, with the former costars playing a bitterly divorced couple who team up to thwart their daughter’s upcoming nuptials.

Advertisement

In the first trailer for the film from director Ol Parker ― responsible for another future Criterion Collection contender “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” ― Clooney and Roberts cross paths on a flight to Bali, where their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) has chosen to get married during a post-graduation trip.

“Worst 19 years of my life,” Clooney remarks upon first laying eyes on Roberts.

“We were only married for five,” she shoots back, to which he responds, “I’m including the recovery.”

Exuding some throwback rom-com magic, the two temporarily decide to call a truce, as they concoct schemes to trick Lily into dumping her future husband, including stealing the couple’s wedding rings.

But, ultimately, we’re here to see two titans exude maximum levels of charm in a tropical locale. And so they do, as the pair swim with dolphins, throw back shots together and tear up a dance floor ― all while deliciously hurling insults each other’s way. Classic will-they-won’t-they-get-back-together hijinks naturally ensure.

Advertisement

Clooney and Roberts previously starred together in “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Money Monster.”

Clooney, who hasn’t appeared in a traditional rom-com since 1996′s “One Fine Day,” said the two stars had the “time of their lives” working together again.

“In this one Julia and I just get to be mean to each other in the funniest way, and the minute I read it I called Julia, and I said, ‘Did you get this?’ and she said, ‘Yeah,’ and I said ‘Are you going to do it?’ and she goes ’Are you going to do it? and I said, ‘Yeah, if you do it,’” he told Deadline. “So, it was just one of those very lucky things.”

Roberts, meanwhile, said it was “joy to play in that sandbox” again after taking a 20-year break from rom-coms.

“If I had read something that I thought was that “Notting Hill” level of writing or “My Best Friend’s Wedding” level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie,” she said of the upcoming flick in a recent interview. “George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went.”

Advertisement