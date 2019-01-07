Julia Roberts Celebrated Her Golden Globes Loss In A Fantastic Way

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Julia Roberts was all smiles at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Julia Roberts may not have won at the 76th annual Golden Globes Sunday night, but that didn’t mean she wasn’t going to have a great night out.

After the awards show — and losing to Sandra Oh in “Killing Eve” — the “Homecoming” star posted a sweet photo to Instagram. In it, she and husband Danny Moder share a smooch in the back of a car after a late-night burger run to In-N-Out.

“Fun Night W My Fella,” the 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress wrote. “Congratulations to All! And to all a good ( burger) night.”

Roberts has won multiple Golden Globe acting awards in the past, including ones for her performances in “Pretty Woman” and “Erin Brockovich.” But she has also seen a number of losses, including nominations for “Notting Hill” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” So perhaps she’s now a pro at taking defeat with a positive attitude and a hunk of beef sandwiched between a delicious bun.

Let’s also be glad she got burgers with her husband, rather than pizza ― because if she decided to channel her character from “Eat Pray Love,” we may have seen a completely different Instagram post.