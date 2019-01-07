Julia Roberts Celebrated Her Golden Globes Loss In A Fantastic Way

Julia Roberts may not have won at the 76th annual Golden Globes Sunday night, but that didn’t mean she wasn’t going to have a great night out.
After the awards show — and losing to Sandra Oh in “Killing Eve” — the “Homecoming” star posted a sweet photo to Instagram. In it, she and husband Danny Moder share a smooch in the back of a car after a late-night burger run to In-N-Out.
“Fun Night W My Fella,” the 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress wrote. “Congratulations to All! And to all a good ( burger) night.”
Roberts has won multiple Golden Globe acting awards in the past, including ones for her performances in “Pretty Woman” and “Erin Brockovich.” But she has also seen a number of losses, including nominations for “Notting Hill” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” So perhaps she’s now a pro at taking defeat with a positive attitude and a hunk of beef sandwiched between a delicious bun.
Let’s also be glad she got burgers with her husband, rather than pizza ― because if she decided to channel her character from “Eat Pray Love,” we may have seen a completely different Instagram post.