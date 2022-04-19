Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To A Successful Marriage In Just 1 Word

What’s the secret to a successful marriage?

According to Julia Roberts: Kissing.

The “Ticket to Paradise” star, who is celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary with her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, was asked to share her secret on “The Late Show” Monday night.

“Well, you would know the answer to that as well,” she told host Stephen Colbert, who has been married to his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert for 28 years.

On the count of three, they both revealed their secrets. For Roberts, it was “kissing” ― a far cry from Colbert’s tip to “apologize.”

“Well, I would like to apologize to my wife for not saying ‘kissing,’” Colbert said.

Watch the clip below: