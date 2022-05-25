Julia Roberts Says Her New Rom-Com With George Clooney Is Jinxed

It seems that Julia Roberts subscribes to the belief that there can be too much of a good thing.

The “Gaslit” star spoke briefly to Variety in an interview published Tuesday about her upcoming film “Ticket to Paradise,” which also stars her former “Ocean’s Eleven” co-star George Clooney.

The film will be Roberts’ first romantic comedy in 20 years — a genre she once dominated with hits like “Pretty Woman,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Notting Hill” in the 1990s.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney at the 21st annual American Cinematheque Award in 2006. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Perhaps her return to rom-coms is making her a little jittery, because when speaking with the magazine about “Ticket to Paradise,” Roberts engaged in a bit of self-deprecating humor.

“It is a romantic comedy. [Clooney] plays my ex-husband. I think it’s so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it’s probably going to be terrible because there’s too much potential for it to be great, it’ll just implode on it itself,” Roberts joked.

But she wasn’t done:

“I think that should be the commercial for the movie: ‘It’s probably going to be terrible.’ I’m so glad my publicist is on a plane right now.”

