Julia Roberts Says Her New Rom-Com With George Clooney Is Jinxed

It seems that Julia Roberts subscribes to the belief that there can be too much of a good thing.
The “Gaslit” star spoke briefly to Variety in an interview published Tuesday about her upcoming film “Ticket to Paradise,” which also stars her former “Ocean’s Eleven” co-star George Clooney.
The film will be Roberts’ first romantic comedy in 20 years — a genre she once dominated with hits like “Pretty Woman,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Notting Hill” in the 1990s.
Perhaps her return to rom-coms is making her a little jittery, because when speaking with the magazine about “Ticket to Paradise,” Roberts engaged in a bit of self-deprecating humor.
“It is a romantic comedy. [Clooney] plays my ex-husband. I think it’s so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it’s probably going to be terrible because there’s too much potential for it to be great, it’ll just implode on it itself,” Roberts joked.
But she wasn’t done:
“I think that should be the commercial for the movie: ‘It’s probably going to be terrible.’ I’m so glad my publicist is on a plane right now.”
Although HuffPost did not get in touch with Roberts’ publicist about her comments, her character from “Pretty Woman” did have a statement: