Julia Stiles has a full plate right now.
In an interview with The New York Times published Wednesday, Stiles shared that she welcomed her third child with husband Preston Cook last year, around the same time that she began diving into her directorial debut, “Wish You Were Here.”
“I’m kind of like a bundle of emotions,” she told the Times. “Because I have a five-month-old baby and I went into directing my first movie.”
Preferring to keep things private, Stiles acknowledged that she “didn’t really talk about” her pregnancy and is choosing not to share her youngest child’s name or sex.
Already mom to 2-year-old Arlo and 6-year-old Strummer, the “10 Things I Hate About You” star said she sees lots of similarities between parenting and directing.
“I think that actually being a mom is really great training for being a director,” said Stiles, whose adaptation of Renée Carlino’s novel wrapped shooting in February.
“You have to think ten steps ahead but also be in the present moment,” she went on. “You have to be good at time management. You have to be sensitive to people’s needs and guide them, but also hold a boundary.”
Stiles previously spoke about how being a mother has helped her put her acting into perspective.
In a now-archived 2019 interview with People, she said: “One of the most remarkable things is that, in many ways, having my attention focused on my son has made me a better actress because I don’t come home every night dwelling on every little scene, every little line, and obsessing over my work.”