Julian Assange will face a revived investigation over a rape allegation in Sweden after a decision by prosecutors to reopen the case, his lawyer has said.

The WikiLeaks co-founder, who denies the claim, avoided extradition to Sweden by seeking refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012.

Assange, 47, was evicted last month and sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching his bail conditions.

dpa Julian Assange was detained by British police this month after seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The request to re-start the investigation came from lawyers representing Assange’s alleged victim.

The United States also wants to extradite Assange from the UK over his alleged role in the release of classified military and diplomatic material through Wikileaks in 2010.