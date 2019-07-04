Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro tore into President Donald Trump on Wednesday over the conditions endured by undocumented migrants who are detained in federal facilities on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Castro, the Housing and Urban Development secretary in former President Barack Obama’s administration, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the denial of basic provisions, such as soap and toothbrushes, came “from a dark heart of cruelty of this president and this administration.”

He also explained why he believes Trump is actually “deadset” on making conditions in the facilities worse. Castro said Trump was using the migrant children “as a political piñata” to “rile up his base and stoke the fear and the paranoia that he wants to ride to reelection in a narrow electoral college victory in 2020.”

“That’s how he started his campaign in 2015, it’s how he thinks he won in 2016 and that’s his strategy for 2020,” Castro added. “So I don’t think this president has any interest in making it better.”

