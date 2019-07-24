Julián Castro Jokes About Pulling A ‘Parent Trap’ With Twin For Mueller Hearing

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro joked on Tuesday’s “The Late Show” about swapping places with his identical twin brother, Rep. Joaquín Castro, to ask ex-special counsel Robert Mueller questions at Wednesday’s congressional hearing.

Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion by President Donald Trump’s campaign. Joaquín Castro (D-Texas) sits on the Intelligence Committee.

“Have you thought about doing like a ‘Parent Trap’ thing with him and swapping out?” host Stephen Colbert asked Castro, in reference to the series of movies that centered on estranged identical twins switching places.

“It’s only a couple of hours to D.C. from here,” replied Castro, who was Housing and Urban Development secretary in former President Barack Obama’s administration. “I could be there by the morning.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Castro explained why he believed Trump’s “cruelty has failed” when it came to his administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, and why he doesn’t shy away from calling Trump “racist.”

Check out the interview here: