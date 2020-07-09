New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman on Thursday invited fellow receiver DeSean Jackson to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum after the Eagles veteran posted an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory attributed to Adolf Hitler. (See the video below.)

Jackson shared a quote on his Instagram story that warned of a Jewish plot to achieve world domination at the expense of Blacks. The passage is a fabricated quotation that Hitler had nothing to do with.

Instagram

The Eagles condemned Jackson’s actions, and the player — who is Black — apologized. Edelman said in a viral Instagram Thursday that the two would benefit from an “uncomfortable conversation.” Jews and Blacks share a past of being attacked by the ignorant and hateful, said Edelman, who added that he now identifies as Jewish.

“We need to have those uncomfortable conversations if we’re going to have real change,” Edelman said in the clip. “So to that end, DeSean, let’s do a deal. How about we go to D.C., and I take you to the holocaust museum, and then you take me to the [National] Museum of African American History and Culture? Afterwards, we grab some burgers, and we have those uncomfortable conversations. This world needs a little more love, compassion and empathy.”

