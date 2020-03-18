Julian Edelman's Whitney Houston Goodbye To Tom Brady Is So Bromantic

Receiver Julian Edelman, who has spent the last 10 of Tom Brady’s 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, bromantically mourned the superstar quarterback’s departure on Tuesday. Brady announced he was seeking his football fortunes elsewhere and reportedly will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edelman spliced together their bonding moments set to Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.” The two won three Super Bowls as teammates, Boston.com noted. (Brady has won a record six in total.)

“Thank you to my teammate. my friend. my brother. we will always love you,” the caption reads in the Instagram clip.

Pass the hankie ― and fast.

Boston Globe via Getty Images New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Julian Edelman celebrated their 8-yard touchdown connection during an October game last season.