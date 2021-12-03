Julian Morris Of 'Pretty Little Liars' Celebrates 18-Year Relationship With Landon Ross

Actor Julian Morris starred as Dr. Wren Kingston on "Pretty Little Liars." Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Julian Morris acknowledged a deeply personal milestone this week.

On Thursday, the actor celebrated his 18th anniversary with Landon Ross with a series of Instagram photos showing the couple on their travels together.

Advertisement

“18 years together, and they were the best ones because they were with you,” he wrote in the caption. “I love you @landonross.”

Ross, a visual artist based in Los Angeles, shared a similar series on his own Instagram account. “Beginning our 19th year is the best thing in life,” he wrote. “I love you.”

Though neither man used the words “gay” or “bisexual,” the post is reportedly Morris’ first public acknowledgement of his sexuality.

The post drew praise from a number of celebrities, including artist Michael Turchin, who is married to singer Lance Bass, and actors Charlie Carver and Nyle DiMarco.

Advertisement

“This post made my heart explode,” wrote actor Keegan Allen, one of Morris’ “Pretty Little Liars” co-stars.

In an Instagram story posted Friday, Morris said he was “really moved by all the love and support” he’s received from friends and fans.