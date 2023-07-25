Julian Sands' Cause Of Death 'Undetermined,' Coroner Says In Final Ruling

The cause of death for British actor Julian Sands, whose remains were found in California’s San Gabriel mountains last month, cannot be determined, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Department said Monday.

“The cause is ‘Undetermined’ due to the condition of the body,” the written statement said, “and because no other factors were discovered during the coroner’s investigation, this is common when dealing with cases of this type.”

This is the “final determination” on Sands’ cause of death, the statement concluded.

Sands ― who starred in various films including “A Room With a View,” “Ocean’s Thirteen,” “The Killing Fields” and “Arachnophobia ― had been missing since January. In June, hikers found his remains in the Mount Baldy Area. That was just a week after authorities said they were scaling back the search but that it would “continue in a limited capacity.”

Up until then, more than 80 volunteers and officials had spent more than 500 hours combing the mountains for Sands, who was 65 years old when he disappeared.