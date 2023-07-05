Julian Sands Talked About Death In The Mountains In Ominous Final Interview

Julian Sands talked about finding human remains on mountains ― saying it could be “chilling” ― in his final interview before his death.

The late British actor, an experienced mountaineer, also commented on the dangers of mountain climbing during his conversation with the Radio Times that was conducted six months ago and published in its latest edition this week.

The magazine asked on its contents page: “Did the star of ‘A Room with a View’ foresee his own death?”

Julian Sands described climbing as “solace and a sort of existentialist self-negation, but equally a self-affirmation" in the last interview before his death. via Associated Press

Sands went missing in January after going hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of Southern California.

The 65-year-old’s disappearance prompted an extensive search.

Hikers found his remains on Jun 24. The cause of death remains under investigation.

In the interview, Sands described climbing as “solace and a sort of existentialist self-negation, but equally a self-affirmation.”

“If you can deal with dangerous mountains, you can certainly deal with life as an actor — the two are quite complementary,” the actor claimed.

Sands said friends he “used to climb with have stopped going to the mountains, partly because they find, with climate change, the rock faces have become much more unstable, partly, it’s age.”