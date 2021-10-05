Julianna Margulies Warned Of Pandemics And Science Deniers In May 2019

Julianna Margulies had her mind on pandemics and science deniers months before the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak that has ravaged the world. (Watch the video below.)

On Monday’s “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert reminded “The Good Wife” star of her previous appearance on his show in May 2019, in which she warned that a contagion-fueled health crisis was inevitable.

Colbert replayed the clip of Margulies promoting her National Geographic movie “The Hot Zone,” about a real-life Ebola outbreak in the United States. She played a doctor.

Colbert asked her, after she talked to experts “concerned about global pandemics,” if she felt reassured.

“It’s not about if this is going to happen on the U.S. soil again, it’s when,” she replied.

“Finally we’re shedding light on a global problem and we need to support our scientists and stop denying science,” she added.

While “The Morning Show” actor certainly wasn’t referring specifically to the coronavirus, her words resonate. More than 700,000 have died from COVID-19 in the United States and those denying the science of vaccines and other preventive measures have been driving up the toll.