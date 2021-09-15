The “Dancing with the Stars” alum also responded to critics who pointed to her wearing blackface to a Halloween party in 2013 while dressed as Uzo Aduba’s “Orange Is the New Black” character as evidence of why she shouldn’t be in a position of power on the show.

“Wearing blackface was a poor choice based on my own white privilege and my own white body bias that hurt people and is something I regret doing to this day,” Hough wrote. “However, the regret that I live with pales in comparison to the lived experiences of so many. My commitment has been to reflect and act differently. Not perfectly, but hopefully with a more developed understanding that racism and white supremacy is harmful to ALL people.”