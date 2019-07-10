Julianne Hough of “Dancing with the Stars” and Paula Abdul hat-throwing fame is getting candid about her sex life with husband, NHL star Brooks Laich.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge dropped by her husband’s podcast “How Men Think” with singer Gavin DeGraw on Tuesday for a frank conversation about maintaining intimacy in their relationship as they celebrate two years of marriage.

Hough revealed she sought the advice of an online sex therapist when something didn’t “feel right” between the couple, so they could better understand each other’s sexual needs.

“A lot of people don’t know even what they want,” Hough said on the podcast. “My curiosity has saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times because we’ve been curious about like, ’Hey, something doesn’t feel right. Instead of just accepting it for how it is, let’s look into something.”

That’s when the couple took an online test that helps people discover their “intimate erotic blueprint.”

“By almost learning each other’s language — sort of like love languages — it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately,” she explained, noting that intimacy for her means “just wanting to be seen.”

The “Grease: Live” alum added that the test results showed “there were certain things that gave me connection and intimacy that were different than what gave Brooks connection and intimacy.”

For Hough, the test revealed that physical touch was of paramount importance.

“We go to dinner a lot of the time and dinner for Brooks is great because he’s getting fed, he’s got me there, whatever it might be. ... Dinner to me means I want eye contact and I would really appreciate you maybe touching my hand at some point.”

Laich, however, is all about the visuals, admitting how “fired up” he gets when Hough sports lingerie.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Idaho back in 2017, celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on Monday with heartfelt Instagram posts.

“I wake up every day feeling so lucky for your love,” Hough gushed in the caption alongside a video montage from their wedding day. “I can’t wait to take on the rest of life with you, and if it’s anything like these past 2 years then I know it will be filled with joy, intimacy and deep connection. I love you. ❤️”

The NHL player, meanwhile, shared a stunning portrait of the two kissing.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am to have you in my life, and how happy you have made me. You have brought out the best in me, and helped me become the man I always hoped to be,” Laich wrote on Instagram.

“You are kind, gentle, compassionate, and loving. You are the greatest joy in my life, and I love you with all my heart,” he continued. “Thank you for being you, and choosing me everyday to share your life with!⁠”