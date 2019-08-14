Julianne Hough Clears Up Whether She Likes When Her Husband Sucks Her Toes

Julianne Hough wants everyone to know: Her NHL husband, Brooks Laich, may enjoy sucking on her toes, but she doesn’t like it herself.

On Tuesday, the dancer told People at a live taping of “America’s Got Talent” that she needed to set the record straight about something Laich said earlier this month.

Speaking with sexologist Miss Jaiya on his “How Men Think” podcast, Laich had claimed that Hough “really enjoys it when I suck on her toes. True story.”

Not so, according to Hough.

She told People: “There was definitely something he misquoted on one of his podcast episodes. ... I was like, ‘Let me clear that up.’ He likes to suck on my toes, I don’t like it!”

Thank goodness that’s straightened out! We would’ve been wondering about that for ages.

Does Laich ever ask Hough’s approval before talking about certain things on the podcast? That’s not how their relationship works, Hough told People. She and Laich “never ask each other for permission because that means somebody has power over one another.”

“We just make sure we know we respect each other,” she said. “Whatever topic he brings up, it’s great.”