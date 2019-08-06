“A lot of people don’t know even what they want,” Hough said during an appearance on her husband’s podcast in July. “My curiosity has saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times because we’ve been curious about like, ‘Hey, something doesn’t feel right. Instead of just accepting it for how it is, let’s look into something.’”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge went online and found a test that measured the couple’s “intimate erotic blueprint,” and it changed their relationship for the better.

“By almost learning each other’s language — sort of like love languages — it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately,” Hough said.