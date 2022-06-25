Julie Andrews Reveals What She Knows About A Third 'Princess Diaries' Movie

Legendary actor and singer Julie Andrews, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, revealed what she thinks about the future of the “Princess Diaries” franchise.

Andrews, who appeared on “The Tonight Show” Friday, described how younger fans know her for her role as Clarisse Renaldi in Disney’s coming-of-age film franchise “The Princess Diaries.”

Fallon used the answer as an opportunity to ask Andrews whether there will be a third movie in the franchise.

Andrews last played alongside fellow “Princess Diaries” star Anne Hathaway in the 2004 movie “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.”

Andrews, however, doubts there will be a third movie.

“Because I’m that much older and Anne is that much older ... and there was talk about it many, many years ago but I think it’s gone too far now,” Andrews said.

You can watch Andrews weigh in on a possible next chapter in the franchise below.

The movie star, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, said it’s too late for her to revisit her role in the franchise.

