A neighbor who watched the horror unfold told the Portland Press Herald that he heard Holowach, a New York City resident who summered in the area, “giggling and laughing.” But seconds later, she “just started screaming for help,” said Tom Whyte, who saw the incident through binoculars from a building overlooking Mackerel Cove.

“All of a sudden, Julie went under,” he said. “It looked like she was pulled under.”