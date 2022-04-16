Senator 'In Shock' As Trump-Backed Neb. Governor Candidate Put Hand 'Up My Dress'

Herbster, owner and CEO of Conklin Company and a sometimes beauty pageant judge, is currently a frontrunner in the race for Nebraska governor, even though he has never held political office. He reportedly gave $1.3 million to Trump’s campaigns and attended the Jan. 6, 2021 rally outside the Capitol with members of Trump’s inner circle.

Donald Trump Jr. campaigned with Herbster in Nebraska earlier this week.

Trump has hailed Herbster, who considers himself a born-again Christian, as a “tremendous supporter of America First.”

The allegations against Herbster aren’t likely to shake Trump’s endorsement. Trump has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct. He was also recorded boasting about “grabbing” women “by the pussy.”

Omaha’s former mayor reportedly responded to the accusations by saying that he wanted to put Slama on the witness stand to ask her what she was wearing when she was allegedly groped. So Slama showed him — and emphasized to KFAB that “clothes don’t equal consent.”

Under Nebraska state law, touching a person inappropriately without consent on the outside of their clothes constitutes third-degree sexual assault.