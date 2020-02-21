Golden Globe-Winning Actor Julie Walters Battling Bowel Cancer

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Julie Walters, one of Britain’s most famous actresses, said she had undergone surgery to remove 12 inches of her colon and taken a course of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer.

Walters, who rose to prominence for her portrayal of a mature student learning beside an alcoholic professor played by Michael Caine in the 1983 film “Educating Rita,” said she was now “really well.”

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP The illness meant Julie Walters had to be cut from certain scenes in the soon-to-be-released film “The Secret Garden.”

She described the shock at being told by a doctor that she had cancer.

“He said: ‘Well I’m worried it is cancer,’” Walters, 69, told the BBC. “The impact: “Shock. First of all, shock.”

“I’ve just had a scan, and I know that [I’m] clear,” she said.

