Julio Urias' Pitch Looks Like Something Out Of A Video Game

Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a pitch Thursday that appeared to be digitally altered.

But unfortunately for the Oakland A’s JJ Bleday, it was real. Good thing he froze, because trying to make contact with the pitch might have proved embarrassing. It was strike three, though.

But he still has the stuff in him, as Pitching Ninja showed in a slow-motion of his “slurve” (hybrid of a slider and curveball).

Pitching Ninja’s Rob Friedman estimated 19 inches of horizontal break on the throw, but we’re too mesmerized to measure.

Julio Urías, Ridiculous Slurve Movement. 😳



19 inches of horizontal break pic.twitter.com/Pi6xodx2qS — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 4, 2023