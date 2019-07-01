'Jumanji: The Next Level' Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Got Game

Ostrich-like creatures, raging primates and a Jack Black-eating snake adrenalize the adventure in a trailer for “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

But it’s still Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart’s game. The actors return to the franchise that helped vault them to the next level as bankable stars. The 2017 reboot earned nearly $1 billion worldwide.

In a comedic twist, the preview features Johnson’s avatar repping for Danny DeVito, who plays the grandfather of the now-missing Spencer (Alex Wolff). Hart, meanwhile, seems to have been taken over by Danny Glover. That leaves lots of room for old-people jokes. “Are we in Florida?” Johnson asks.

Karen Gillan also returns, among others, and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina is one of the new additions.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” is scheduled to open Dec. 13. Game on.

Watch the trailer above.