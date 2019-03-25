Apple’s big product unveiling on Tuesday read more like a big Hollywood award show than a tech event, complete with an iconic fashion moment to boot.

But it wasn’t attendees like Reese Witherspoon or Jennifer Aniston who stole the show ― it was the brand’s director of design for applications, Wyatt Mitchell.

In an industry rife with debate over fashion’s place and an almost purposeful lack of style, Mitchell’s white utilitarian jumpsuit and Off-White Converse were a refreshing ― and trendy ― change of pace.

Twitter users hopped on the news faster than they would get in line for the newest iPhone.

Matthew Panzarino, TechCrunch’s editor in chief, called the jumpsuit “absolutely fire,” and he was hardly alone in that sentiment.

Wyatt Mitchell, Apple designer with the absolutely fire jumpsuit and off white Hyperdunk combo pic.twitter.com/ERAixJgOxt — Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) March 25, 2019

“MAJORLY feeling Wyatt Mitchell’s style,” one user wrote. “Mad respect for this power jumpsuit,” wrote another.

Apple, of course, is no stranger to the iconic fashion moment. Co-founder Steve Jobs’ black Issey Miyake turtleneck had massive influence that stretched far beyond Silicon Valley and within it, too ― most recently relevant being on Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

But Mitchell’s look is cool as hell, and a stark shift from the jeans and T-shirts we’re used to seeing on the Apple stage.The only thing that could upstage something like this would have if Oprah had shown up.

Oh, wait.