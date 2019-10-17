Target, Alex Mill, Rachel Antonoff Boilersuit, mechanic suit, jumpsuit — call it whatever you want, just get one ASAP.

Is there anything more delightful than a piece of clothing that counts as an entire outfit? Yes, actually — one you can wear even when it starts to get cold out.

The boilersuit (or mechanic suit or jumpsuit, whichever you prefer) has taken on an entirely new role in modern fashion ― it’s no longer just for mechanics and ghostbusters but also for runways and our closets, too. And for good reason.

Not only is it an instant outfit, the boilersuit also works as a solid layering piece. Throw a light turtleneck under it or wear it with a neck scarf and an oversized coat ― it’s the easiest, most stylish way to get dressed while allotting as much time as humanly possible to yourself to stay in bed on a cold winter morning.

Check out some of our favorites below.