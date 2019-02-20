HuffPost Finds

10 Gorgeous Jumpsuits Worth Getting From Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Jump on these deals, or they'll be gone for good.

Nordstrom’s winter sale is full of amazing deals on everything from shoes and bags to clothes and home decor now through Feb. 24.

Of course you could use this time to stock up on sweaters to save for next year, but if you’re like us, you’re 100 percent tired of looking at bulky coats and snow boots for the season.

Instead, we’ve been skimming Nordstrom’s sale racks for spring essentials that are worth getting while they’re on sale, like mules and slides for really cheap, spring dresses you’ll wear all season and, you guessed it, jumpsuits.

Because jumpsuits are our go-to cool-girl closet essential, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest ones on sale at Nordstrom right now.

Take a look below:

1
Madewell Apron Bow Back Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $88, on sale for $70.
2
Love, Fire Strappy Cropped Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $50, on sale for $29.
3
Dolan Flounced Embroidered Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $288, on sale for $115.
4
Madewell Thistle Camisole Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $138, on sale for $82.
5
The Fifth Label Stripe Crop Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $98, on sale for $58.
6
Paige Emma Denim Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $219, on sale for $131.
7
Topshop Glitter Spot Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $80, on sale for $48.
8
Lou & Grey Fluid Waist Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $128, on sale for $77.
9
Leith Twist Front Metallic Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $65, on sale for $39.
10
CAARA Crop Velvet Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $146, on sale for $88.
