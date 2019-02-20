10 Gorgeous Jumpsuits Worth Getting From Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Nordstrom

Of course you could use this time to stock up on sweaters to save for next year, but if you’re like us, you’re 100 percent tired of looking at bulky coats and snow boots for the season.

Instead, we’ve been skimming Nordstrom’s sale racks for spring essentials that are worth getting while they’re on sale, like mules and slides for really cheap, spring dresses you’ll wear all season and, you guessed it, jumpsuits.

Because jumpsuits are our go-to cool-girl closet essential, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest ones on sale at Nordstrom right now.

Take a look below: