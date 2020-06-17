Amid a sustained wave of protests and conversations around police violence, white supremacy and anti-racism, Juneteenth ― the day celebrating the end of slavery in America ― is beginning to receive the recognition it deserves.

This year, Juneteenth is occurring in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that’s disproportionately affecting Black Americans, with a presidential election looming and the crucial 2020 census ongoing.

To commemorate Juneteenth and to spark conversations around these issues, the PR firm EveryDopeGirl is collaborating with BOLD, the employee resource group representing Black employees at Verizon Media, to create a space for celebration and conversation.

Join this live Juneteenth event on Friday, June 19, at 6 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming on HuffPost, on our YouTube channel and on our Black Voices Facebook and Twitter.

More details about the event and panelists can be found below. We hope you can join us.

