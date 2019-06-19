Twitter Users Honor Juneteenth On Its 154th Anniversary

People on Twitter are celebrating and reflecting on Juneteenth, a day of remembrance that marks the official end of chattel slavery in America.

On June 19, 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to issue an official order to end slavery.

The order came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, which technically declared that all black enslaved people were free. But in reality, the horrific system of one of the darkest chapters in American history continued in deep parts of the former Confederacy, including Galveston.

The day black enslaved people in Galveston were informed of their freedom has been commemorated as a celebratory day in history, recognizing the end of chattel slavery in the U.S. and the resilience of black people who continue to fight for equality and justice.

While Juneteenth is not a national holiday, a number of states across the U.S. officially recognize the day, with Texas becoming the first to do so in 1980. The holiday is typically celebrated with parades, barbecues and various gatherings.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted about the significant day on Wednesday.

“On Juneteenth, we celebrate our capacity to make real the promise of our founding, that thing inside each of us that says America is not yet finished, that compels all of us to fight for justice and equality until this country we love more closely aligns with our highest ideals,” he wrote.

On Juneteenth, we celebrate our capacity to make real the promise of our founding, that thing inside each of us that says America is not yet finished, that compels all of us to fight for justice and equality until this country we love more closely aligns with our highest ideals. pic.twitter.com/2XAKRuRrbG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 19, 2019

Outside the Oval Office, I kept a painting of a small crowd huddled around a pocketwatch, waiting for the moment the Emancipation Proclamation took effect. On Juneteenth, we celebrate the anniversary of that news - freedom - reaching slaves in Texas. And something more: pic.twitter.com/kSkLHbfnc3 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 19, 2019

Other Twitter users, elected officials and celebrities similarly recognized the day and the future work needed to address America’s lingering systems of racism. Author Ta-Nehisi Coates and actor Danny Glover notably testified in a House hearing on reparations for slavery on Wednesday.

Today we celebrate #Juneteenth, the day we celebrate the emancipation from slavery in the United States.



And on this day, Congress held a hearing on reparations. A massive crowd showed up for it.



Ta-Nehisi Coates’ opening statement is a stirring must-watch. ⬇️ https://t.co/hHfu2ciUXc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 19, 2019

If you can see it, you can be it. Today on #Juneteenth I’m presiding over the House of Representatives for my 1st time. pic.twitter.com/Q37C8a6CGB — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 19, 2019

Wishing a Happy #Juneteenth to all of my brothers and sisters celebrating! As we celebrate freedom and the end of chattel slavery in America today, we are reminded that this country has never truly dealt with our past and our struggle for equality and justice continues. pic.twitter.com/YWGKqzbbV2 — COMMON (@common) June 19, 2019

#Juneteenth reminds us that the fight for freedom & liberty continues each and every day. Generations of Americans fought to end slavery – and generations more fought to end Jim Crow. Now, we recommit ourselves to building a future of equality & understanding. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 19, 2019

Honoring my great-great grandparents, Sheperd and Betsy Peek, freed slaves, this #Juneteenth. pic.twitter.com/Q7HwNM54CR — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 19, 2019