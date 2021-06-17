Federal workers will get Friday off to observe Juneteenth after President Joe Biden signs the new law on Thursday.
The Office of Personnel Management confirmed on Twitter that the law will take effect immediately establishing June 19 as a federal holiday.
“Today @POTUS will sign the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. As the 19th falls on a Saturday, most federal employees will observe the holiday tomorrow, June 18th,” the agency tweeted.
Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of African Americans who had been enslaved in the United States. It commemorates the day of June 19, 1865, when Union Army general Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and proclaimed freedom from slavery.
