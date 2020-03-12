Soccer Boss Scolds Fans Wanting High-Fives Amid Coronavirus Crisis With R-Rated Reply

Liverpool Football Club manager Jurgen Klopp is not messing around when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Put your hands away you fucking idiots,” he shouted at fans who tried to high-five him from the stands ahead of his soccer side’s 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The German coach, whose team has dominated the 2019-2020 season of the English Premier League, also avoided shaking hands with rival manager Diego Simeone with this deft move:

Klopp garnered praise last week after challenging a reporter who’d questioned him on the spread of COVID-19, which has infected almost 130,000 people worldwide and killed more than 4,000.

Spain and Italy have postponed their top-level soccer leagues, while some Champions League games are being played without fans.

“Look, what I don’t like in life is that a very serious thing, a football manager’s opinion is important. I don’t understand it. I really don’t understand it,” said Klopp. “If I asked you, you are in exactly the same role as I am. It’s not important what famous people (think) ... People with knowledge should talk about it and should tell the people do this, do that, do this and everything will be fine, or not. And not football managers.”

Soccer coach is asked about coronavirus, gives fantastic response.