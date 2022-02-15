Jury Rejects Sarah Palin's Defamation Claim Against The New York Times

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin answers questions from the media as she arrives at a federal court in Manhattan on Feb. 15 in New York. TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images

A jury decided against former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on Tuesday after a two-week trial to determine whether a New York Times editorial linking her with a mass shooting was defamatory under the law.

Palin is expected to appeal.

She has suffered a string of setbacks with the suit, most recently Judge Jed Rakoff’s decision to throw her case out while the jury was still deliberating on Monday. The same judge had also tossed the case in 2017 not long after it was originally filed, arguing that Palin did not have enough evidence on her side, but an appeals court sent it back.

The editorial in question, titled “America’s Lethal Politics,” was published directly after the 2017 congressional baseball shooting, comparing that incident with the 2011 shooting that involved Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.). It incorrectly stated that Palin’s rhetoric had helped inspire the earlier incident, which left six people dead, including a 9-year-old, and critically injured the congresswoman.

Rakoff’s announcement came as a surprise this week as he explained that he did not believe Palin’s attorneys had met their burden of proof over the course of the trial.

Defamation cases between public figures and the press are difficult to win in the United States because that burden is particularly high. Plaintiffs must show “actual malice,” meaning that the defendant either published something they knew to be false or recklessly disregarded the truth.

Rakoff explained that the jury’s verdict would still be helpful for the appellate court, and so jurors went home for the day Monday with instructions not to look at any coverage of the case and returned Tuesday morning.

Vanderbilt University law professor Gautam Hans said he was “slightly surprised” by Rakoff’s decision, but noted that “it’s not inconsistent with the rules and the complex procedural posture of the case.”

Because the jury agreed with the judge, the appeals court “will have ample evidence to justify their rulings” in the case, Hans said.

Palin’s case is being closely watched by press freedom advocates. It’s viewed as a test of Times v. Sullivan, a landmark 1964 Supreme Court ruling that defined what it took for public figures to successfully sue the press.

