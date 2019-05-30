Chicago Police Release Jussie Smollett Case Documents

The Chicago Police Department on Thursday released a batch of documents from the investigation into actor Jussie Smollett’s claim that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January.

Officials said the newly released documents include investigative reports as well as detective notes, CBS Chicago reported.

Here’s a supplemental police report that states how Smollett described one of the alleged offenders. pic.twitter.com/YaT99CIhWS — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) May 30, 2019

A Chicago court ruled earlier this month that the criminal case against the “Empire” actor be unsealed, two months after prosecutors abruptly dropped charges that accused Smollett of staging the attack and lying to officials.

Smollett has maintained his innocence, though Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and First Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Joseph Magats, the prosecutor who dismissed the charges, have said they believe he is guilty.

Magats said he dropped the charges despite believing Smollett was guilty because his office prioritizes violent crime and he doesn’t “see Jussie Smollett as a threat to public safety.”

Fox Entertainment announced in April that Smollett would not return for the next season of “Empire.” His character was removed from the final two episodes of Season 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.