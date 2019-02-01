Trump Comments Briefly On Jussie Smollett Attack: 'Doesn't Get Worse'

President Donald Trump had little to say with regard to Tuesday’s reported attack on “Empire” star Jussie Smollett, which Chicago police are investigating as a possible racist and anti-LGBTQ hate crime.

At a Thursday press conference at the White House, April Ryan, Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, asked the president about the alleged assault, but he offered just a short response.

“That I can tell you is horrible,” he said. “I’ve seen it. Last night. It’s horrible. Doesn’t get worse.”

View Trump’s comments on Smollett below.

The president did not address police reports that Smollett, who is gay, told them his attackers shouted “racist and homophobic slurs.” Similarly, he didn’t address the claims that his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” had been cited by the attackers during the assault.

Instead, Trump used the question to delve into a discussion about immigration from Mexico and to make a renewed call for a wall to be built along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“What I think is the worst sin of all is the fact that we’re allowing people to come into this country and sell drugs and human traffic and do all of these horrible things,” the president said. “If we had the simplicity of a well-constructed, beautiful barrier or wall, they wouldn’t be able to come into our country.”

“That, to me, is the great sin,” he added.

Prior to Thursday, the White House had been criticized for staying silent on Smollett’s attack.

A number of top Democrats ― including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden ― had voiced their support for Smollett on social media shortly after the news broke.

The racist, homophobic attack on @JussieSmollett is an affront to our humanity. No one should be attacked for who they are or whom they love. I pray that Jussie has a speedy recovery & that justice is served. May we all commit to ending this hate once & for all. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 30, 2019

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery.



This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

What happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie. https://t.co/o8ilPu68CM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 30, 2019

Smollett’s representative, Pamela Sharp, has said the actor is “recovering well” after being treated for cuts to his face and neck at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

He’s slated to return to work Saturday for a previously scheduled concert in Los Angeles.