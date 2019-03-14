Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Charges In Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

After the indictment, one of his attorneys, Mark Geragos, called the charges “prosecutorial overkill,” according to Fox. Smollett is free on $100,000 bond and has maintained his innocence.

Though his character was removed from two episodes of “Empire,” showrunner Brett Mahoney said it’s “too early” to determine his fate for future seasons, should the show return. Smollett’s case, however, has reportedly strained the whole operation.

Smollett’s next court date is scheduled for April 17.