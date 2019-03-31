'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Chris Redd's Jussie Smollett Crying Wolf

The “Saturday Night Live” cast didn’t cut Jussie Smollett any slack in its snarky takedown of Chris Redd’s version of the “Empire” actor claiming he had been attacked.

The “SNL” sketch took place at a faux meeting of Fox executives to discuss “Smollett’s” future after Chicago officials said he had filed a false report that he was attacked — but dropped the charges.

“Jussie Smollett was a victim!” insisted Sandra Oh, who was playing “Smollett’s” agent.

“Oh please,” retorted “executive” Kate McKinnon.

Redd, late, then rushed in, breathlessly exclaiming: “Guys, you are not going to believe what just happened to me. I was attacked again.”

He displayed “clues” about his attackers, including a box of toothpaste “white strips,” the red letters KKK, and the “gay” teletubby.

He’s fired — only to return with another attack tale.

Fans on Twitter had a very mixed reaction. Some loved it, while others found it harsh.

The Jussie Smollet skit was cringeworthy! Not really funny. #SNL — Jael Fogle (@bookangel224) March 31, 2019

That Jussie Smollett skit made no sense whatsoever! WTF! #SNL — Jacqueline 💜 (@HotChoc1217) March 31, 2019

Jussie Smollet scene was trash as hell. And it’s so easy to make fun of. FAIL #SNL — Ramanan 🇬🇾 (@ramdas69___) March 31, 2019

That Jussie Smollett skit was a choice… #SNL — da boat (@shawtyfromguam) March 31, 2019

#snl is carrying on Tonight. That Jussie smollett skit was too much. Lmao — rohanJan16th (@rohan4ub) March 31, 2019