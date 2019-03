“Hey everybody, you won’t believe this, but I was just attacked outside the studio by Donald Trump himself,” says Chris Redd’s Smollett as the audience groans. The actor has been accused by Chicago police of staging a hate attack on himself because he was unhappy with his salary on “Empire.” When Redd is told there are surveillance cameras outside, he drops his story.

“Jussie, why exactly are you here today,” asks Davidson’s Avenatti.

“I broke humanity?” Redd’s Smollet responds. “But if you take my case, I’m offering spoilers for the next season of ‘Empire.’ I die.”

Pirro recuses herself because she’s just “too turned on” that a gay black man is in trouble.

Beck Bennett played the first contestant, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was recently charged with solicitation of prostitution.

“Sharks, I am currently in some hot water over an accusation I went to a day spa in Florida and got what turned out to be a not-so happy ending,” explained Bennett’s Kraft. “I am seeking an attorney who will make sure no one sees the video of my 77-year-old pigskin getting tossed around.”

Avenatti later quipped in a tweet that he would play Davidson next week.