Chicago Police: Jussie Smollett Is A Criminal Suspect In Investigation Over Attack Report

Chicago police confirmed on Wednesday that they are officially considering “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett a criminal suspect in an investigation of filing a false report over an alleged racist and homophobic attack.

Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury. pic.twitter.com/FhDcbBKsuU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 20, 2019

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that Chicago police detectives are presenting evidence before a grand jury.

Police were initially investigating a possible hate crime after Smollett, 36, filed a police report saying that two masked men assaulted him early Jan. 29 by wrapping a rope around his neck, pouring bleach on him and yelling racial and homophobic slurs as they fled the scene. Chicago police confirmed Feb. 16 that their investigation shifted after anonymous sources came forward alleging Smollett might have paid the men to stage the attack.

His attorneys have denied that the attack was a hoax.

Filing a false police report is a Class 4 felony.

Smollett had previously said he was “pissed off” that people were questioning his story.

“At first it was a thing of like, ’Listen, if at first I tell the truth, then that’s it, ’cause it’s the truth.’ Then it became a thing of like, ‘Oh, how can you doubt that? How do you not believe that? It’s the truth,’” he said in an interview with “Good Morning America.” “And then it became a thing of like, ‘Oh, it’s not necessarily that you don’t believe that this is the truth, you don’t even want to see the truth.’”