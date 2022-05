Just 18 Beach Umbrellas To Keep You Nice And Cool All Summer

A highly rated all-in-one beach umbrella endorsed by the American Lifeguard Association that resists winds up to 44 mph!

This umbrella comes in four colors. And if you want visual proof of its durability, check out this reviewer's video of the umbrella in the midst of a storm . I also recommend giving the full version of the following review a read! It's super thorough and entertaining, but for the sake of length, here's the abridged version:"I have bought all manner of beach shade contraptions over the years, looking for 'the one' that is not too big or heavy to carry as part of a single dad-load, sets up quickly and easily, and is stable in the wind. Many could do two of the three, but none could ever do all three. Until now.The base is of course the main event – it must be 100+ pounds of sand holding down your umbrella. The cotter-pin-style attachment between pole sections is supremely more sturdy than the cheap plastic tension levers in most other consumer umbrellas. The pole is not coming apart. Period. And the pole is ALUMINUM. The umbrella struts seem to be some type of strong and thick ABS plastic. Nothing flimsy at all, but with a little flex, which is good. The umbrella canopy feels thicker than most consumer-grade umbrellas. No cheap nylon here. Even the bag – IT’S OVERSIZED! You just throw it in and then put the extra-wide padded strap comfortably over your shoulder. And you FINALLY – for once – feel like a PRO, when it comes to the beach game." — D. Forester