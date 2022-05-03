Just 18 Beach Umbrellas To Keep You Nice And Cool All Summer

Brittany Gibson / BuzzFeed

A Salt Life beach umbrella designed with a wind vent, adjustable tilt joint and a corkscrew tip

Not only is this Salt Life umbrella super cute and has a ton of fun little critters printed all over it, but it also touts some serious durability, is designed with an aluminum pole, and comes with a carrying case. In other words, totally portable and the pole won't ever break (even if a really strong gust of wind challenges it)!