Just 20 Things From Nordstrom If Your Closet Could Use A Boost

Sweaty Betty tapered athletic pants with such a sleek look you can wear them to the office

"I don't usually leave reviews on purchases, but these pants deserve a glowing review. I bought them for those days when I want to go to the gym before coming into the office and have no time or place to change. They look so sharp they can pass for office wear, yet they are extremely comfortable, great for a workout, and will be perfect for travel, too. For a reference, I am between US size 6 and 8, tried both small and medium, and small looks perfect." — Waggsie