Just 20 Things From Nordstrom If Your Closet Could Use A Boost

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A cozy cable sweater with ever-so-slightly dramatic puff sleeves
"Super soft, fits great, and can be dressed up or down! I’m normally a small-medium and ordered a small. First perfect! I’ll be ordering in more colors." — LCTanner
A plaid fleece shacket to bring your flannel game to a whole new level
"It’s [a] super light and super soft light shirt jacket. I was not sure if I wanted in that color or not!! When I received it and tried it on...I knew it was going to be my favorite to wear around. For that price I think it’s cute and very practical. It’s a great piece for a light layer. I just love and I love!!" — Hindspender
A pair of Madewell wide-leg jeans since everyone needs some nice denim slacks
"Love these! They are cute, and comfortable, and true to size! Best part they are curvy gal-friendly and very little back gap! For reference I am normally a 10/12 with smaller waist and larger bottom. 30 inch waist and 46 in hips/bottom and I got the size 31 in these and they fit perfect." — lala92
A pair of Quay sunglasses that will give you an immediate boost of confidence
"Super chic, lightweight, and I get a ton of compliments on these." — AnnR
Sweaty Betty tapered athletic pants with such a sleek look you can wear them to the office
"I don't usually leave reviews on purchases, but these pants deserve a glowing review. I bought them for those days when I want to go to the gym before coming into the office and have no time or place to change. They look so sharp they can pass for office wear, yet they are extremely comfortable, great for a workout, and will be perfect for travel, too. For a reference, I am between US size 6 and 8, tried both small and medium, and small looks perfect." — Waggsie
A collared silk blouse that feels as luxurious as it looks
"This is just a beautiful silk blouse. Can be worn many different ways. I ordered both the gray and white intending to pick one. I ended up keeping both. They’re a little expensive but well worth the money as they are classics. I’m 5’1 and 135 lbs. The XS fit perfectly." — Swede
A Ralph Lauren wool coat that's so timelessly chic you'll be wearing it for years
"This coat is so beautiful. Super luxurious and feels amazing. I can wear it with anything and it dresses up any outfit. I can’t believe how good I feel in this coat." — CLeeA
A pair of pointy-toe Marc Fisher Chelsea boots for a touch of flair and attitude
"I bought these for an upcoming trip to Paris and can't wait to wear them. They are comfortable and very stylish. I think they are timeless." — dnasmyth
A long lightweight knit cardigan for whenever you need to wrap yourself in a cozy lil' hug
"These sweaters live up to the hype. They are so soft and warm.
I got mine for a steal during the anniversary sale for like $70. I’m not sure I’d pay full price for one since I live in the desert and we don’t really have sweater weather around here much lol. But I’m happy with this purchase and it looks great with a cami, jeans, and sandals. If I lived somewhere with cold months I’d be buying more of these!" — Katieann11
A sparkly sequin jumpsuit if you want to be THE center of attention
"It’s so beautiful in person! I had people coming up to me all night to tell me how beautiful I looked." — Anonymous
A set of menswear-inspired short pajamas to step up that old tattered old T-shirt
"The perfect solution to sleeping hot. Soft, silky, and SO comfortable." — TTTH
A satin maxi skirt to change it up from pants every now and then
"This is a lovely skirt. The fabric is really nice and not thin, it has a nice drape. I am 5'8" and the length is perfect. It is extremely comfortable so I got it in three colors. I wear it with a cashmere sweater." — Elizabeth Ba
A chic leather belt to dress up your fave clothes
"This is a beautiful leather belt. I got the pecan/gold. It is a very rich color, and high quality. I am 5’4", 120 lbs, and the small was perfect. It fits on the middle hole with the mid-rise pants I bought it for, so should work with low and high rise pants as well. I’m going to order the black one now!" — Jmoller1101
A pair of high-rise faux leather pants
"These faux leather slacks ARE better than leather. They are so soft and buttery. Feels like real leather." — DeAnna Sproul
A black velvet blazer to transform just about any top into a lewk
"I love this blazer! It’s the perfect holiday season piece to use from now throughout the winter. It fits perfectly. I would say to order one size up but I’m short/curvy. Normally I’d get a large but the XL was perfect." — Barnaraann
The Skims soft lounge dress that's 100% worth the hype
"So comfortable and elegant — the texture is so soft and feels like a second skin!" — Cindysayde
A Free People oversized v-neck sweater in a comfy, cozy fabric
"Oversized, comfy, and I want more of this lovely sweater." — RobinL
An extra-high platform pump to bring your fashion to new levels
"Super cute and comfortable. I love these shoes. They are comfortable and definitely a show shopper." — ChynaE
A ruched mock neck top that'll shimmer like fairy dust when it catches the light just right
"Bought this shirt for a concert. It is so cute and comfortable! Got lots of compliments. It's definitely a crop top, but looks great on." — SerenaJackson
A jersey maxi dress if you want something comfy and cute
"This dress looks and feels amazing. I wore this for a birthday photoshoot and I felt wonderful in it. I am 5'10" and it was long and flowing." — ChiLatte