Just 22 Of The Best Fall Shoes In Existence, No Big Deal

And finally, polished Lucky leather ankle boots that'll kick your fall wardrobe into gear this year

I would seriously like to thank the genius that designed them. I can walk all day in them in the city and my feet feel great. I have both black and toffee leather — very soft leather, which I like. I did take another reviewer's advice and treated them with beeswax sealer before wearing. So, they are holding up pretty well considering how much daily wear and abuse they've had." — M.Jerge