Just 22 Of The Best Fall Shoes In Existence, No Big Deal

Popualr items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of classic and comfy mini Ugg boots that are lined with sheepskin to ensure peak coziness
Promising review:
“Can’t go wrong with Ugg boots! These are super comfortable and warm.
They hit just above the ankle, which is super cute paired some rolled-up jeans. These fit as expected. I would definitely recommend!" — R. Warne
Surprisingly inexpensive waterproof Chelsea rain boots with over 16,000 5-star ratings
Promising review:
"I got these boots right before leaving on a three-week vacation to Scotland and London. I didn't want to bring big heavy boots in my bag, so I got these. They are pretty lightweight and very comfortable. I put an insole in to help with the cobblestone streets, but Iwas able to wear them comfortably through long days of walking.
They definitely have a chemical smell when you first open them up, but it has worn off by now." — epop86
A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots that are ultra-breathable and designed for long-lasting comfort
Promising review:
"I needed a waterproof boot that would also be good for lots of walking. I did a lot of walking in Ireland and Scotland, mostly in rainy weather, and these boots were true to their description. My feet were dry and comfortable.
" — Louise M.
Bestselling lightweight Adidas shoes that'll make you feel like you're walking on a cozy cloud
Promising review:
"These shoes are so comfortable and cozy, they feel as if you are wearing slippers!
They are attractive and versatile, and can be worn for everyday casual wear or on long walks. I love them and ended up purchasing a second pair. I highly recommend them!" — Laura M Rodriguez
Lightweight and waterproof rain boots for keeping your feet dry and comfy during rainy autumn days
Promising review:
"These boots are great! The ankle is wide enough that they slip on and off easily but are not too bulky. Super waterproof! These are great if you have a dog or kids and find yourself stomping around wet grass and puddles often. The material is a little lighter than most rain boots, so my feet aren’t sweating after walking my dog on a warmer rainy day (but with fuzzy socks, they’re plenty warm for cooler mornings)!" — Alys Lou
A pair of Steve Madden Chelsea boots if you're looking for a dusty color to lighten up your fall 'fits
Promising review:
"These shoes are so comfy and versatile. You can wear them with jeans or a dress, and they’d be so cute with either. So happy I got them!!" — Natalie Watson
A pair of versatile clogs that go nicely with a variety of outfits and have a memory foam footbed
Promising review:
"I've gotten compliments every single time I've worn them. I love the feel and how flexible they are for skirts, pants and rolled-up jeans, etc. Nice addition to the fall wardrobe
." — Kindle customer
Mid-calf lace-up boots perfect for days when fall decides to dress up as winter for Halloween
Promising review:
"I love these boots! My feet are always cold at work, but I stand for nine hours straight every day, so I have to be comfortable. These are the first boots I have found that I am comfortable in standing all day. They have fur on the inside and are soft. The boot has a little wiggle room, so I can wear thick socks without them being tight. They have good traction for walking around outside in snow or ice. I can’t say enough about how great these boots are!
You won’t be disappointed!" — MamaMoRx
A pair of sleek, knee-high equestrian boots that aren't horsin' around when it comes to flawless fall style
A few reviewers have noted that if you have wide calves, these might not be the boots for you. Check out these riding boots
if you're looking for a wider fit.Promising reviews:
"These boots are gorgeous. They're the perfect color for fall." — 211912
"These boots are very comfortable. I can walk in these shoes for the entire day. I receive compliments every time I wear these boots." — Erica M. Johnson
Comfy embroidered floral canvas high tops ideal for everything from hikes to errands
BANGS Shoes
is a mission-driven small biz that creates ethically made, high-quality canvas sneakers for your daily adventures. Their embroidered sneaks are super cute, and every purchase helps to fund loans that invest in entrepreneurs around the globe. Promising review:
"I LOVE these shoes. The embroidery is sturdy and has held up to many hikes already. I get compliments all the time on them!!" — alisha
Cushy lace-up loafers with over 21,000 5-star ratings from reviewers that love their lightweight comfort
Promising review:
"GOAT. These are SO cute, even more so in person. I LOVE them. I don't think you could go wrong no matter what color you buy. So easy to slip on quickly, but also great for all-day wear. Like a shoe and a slipper had a baby... and SO cute to dress up or down.
Highly recommend." — Sommer Skrzyniarz
Or some faux fur-lined versions if you're looking for a little extra warmth this fall
Promising review:
"My husband got these for me for Christmas, and I love them. They fit snugly at first, but are the most comfortable slip on-type shoes I've had. They're lightweight and easy and convenient to slip on, and the faux fur lining is so soft and adds a little bit of warmth.
" — Vaeda
Or a faux fur-lined version with a foldable cuff that'll be a cozy paradise for your chilly feet
Promising review:
"Love these! So cute and cozy. I find this brand to run true to size, and these fit the same as my other Dudes
. Not fully fur-lined, just partially. But that’s fine for me, as I am wearing these for a cozy fall shoe and not a winter snow boot
." — darkski2610
Vegan and sustainably-made all-purpose lace-up boots designed with versatility in mind
Thesus
is a mission-driven, Ontario, Canada-based small biz creating outdoor footwear that's easy on the planet, the eyes and your feet! Their materials are 90% sustainable and traceable, and they're working toward 100%. This brand is all about the details, taking years to develop each collection, and traveling the globe to seek out the best materials for the health of both people and the planet.Promising review:
"Loooove them! Very neatly made, great quality, soft and comfy.
Have to mention customer service — they were super helpful, responsive, and flexible in regards to shipping. Personally, I found it really interesting to follow the story of the boots being made — thanks for the updates! Overall, very happy 😊." — Dalia
A versatile chunky ankle boot here to help you fall back in love with autumn fashion!
Promising review:
"I love everything about these boots. They are well made, very fashionable, and comfortable. I was a little concerned about the height of the heel being uncomfortable, but I wore them to work all day and didn't have any problems with my feet hurting
. Very happy with my purchase!" — momtojsh
A pair of loafers with padded insoles so you can keep your feet nice and comfy
Promising review:
"I absolutely LOVE these shoes! They are super comfy and adorable! I have a wide foot so I went up a half-size. They fit great! Despite the pointy look, my toes are not squished. The material of the shoe is a soft, suede-like fabric so it stretches. No need to break in the shoes." — CSG
Comfy and long-lasting Dr. Martens combat boots if you wanna top off your fall outfits with some classic kicks
Promising review:
"I wear Dr. Martens in the winter or cold weather. I find they keep my feet dry and I’m able to walk comfortably in them. They are very stylish and I received many compliments on the look." — Jo D.
Trendy pointed-toe knee-high boots with a walkable block heel to keep you looking sharp
Promising review:
"The perfect fall boots!
They fit true-to-size and are super comfortable. The heel is just right. I have my eye on other colors as well." — Holly A
Some inexpensive but dreamy low wedges that come in a variety of fall-friendly colors
Promising review:
"This is my second pair of these lace-up booties and I love them. I have a gray suede pair that I wore most of the fall/winter last year. These are a perfect addition and they don't look cheap. Wore them all day on Friday, and even worked the fall festival at the school with no problems. Wish I had them in black too!" — M. K. Miller
Amazingly comfortable Dr. Scholl's shoes reviewers love for making a day full of walking easy on their feet
Promising review:
"These are by far my favorite shoe. I have three pairs, and I’ve worn them to walk miles and miles in Europe and on vacation. I found them comfy right off the bat, but they do loosen up a bit after wear. They are warmer than other sneakers, which works great for spring, winter, and fall. I have average (average width, average arch) size 10 feet, and the size 10 was a perfect fit." — Pagan45
Or some Skechers walking shoes designed to revolutionize your walking experience with responsive cushioning
Promising review:
"This is my third pair (although slightly different makes). They always fit well, give me good support, and are comfy for work or play. I wear them in the spring, fall, and winter months." — Crystal Koster
And finally, polished Lucky leather ankle boots that'll kick your fall wardrobe into gear this year
Promising review:
"These are the most comfortable booties I have ever worn. The footbed is divine.
I would seriously like to thank the genius that designed them. I can walk all day in them in the city and my feet feel great. I have both black and toffee leather — very soft leather, which I like. I did take another reviewer's advice and treated them with beeswax sealer
before wearing. So, they are holding up pretty well considering how much daily wear and abuse they've had." — M.Jerge