Just 23 Quirky Things On Sale For Fall Prime Day You Won’t Be Able To Resist

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence for 43% off
2
An Echo Dot bundle for 49% off
3
Amazon
Some cloud-shaped utility knives for 22% off
Advertisement
4
Amazon
A set of loud-and-proud Starface hydrocolloid pimple patches for 20% off
5
Amazon
A pair of magnetic hand-holding socks for 20% off
6
A set of Globbles for 21% off if you've got fidgety hands
Advertisement
7
A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game that's 31% off
8
Amazon
A bunch of teensy macaron boxes for 20% off
9
Amazon
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 20% off
Advertisement
10
A vampire-shaped garlic press for 40% off
11
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
A hair-removing glove for 40% off that'll curb your dog's shedding
12
A set of succulent fridge magnets for 20% off because not everyone is cut out to own real plants
Advertisement
13
A set of four flower claw clips that are up to 52% off
14
The cutest stinkin' polar bear hydrating eye stick for 32% off
15
Wreck This Journal, an interactive book for 55% off to encourage your creativity
Advertisement
16
Amazon
A duck salad bowl for 20% off
17
A set of moisturizing animal-themed sheet masks for 20% off
18
A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets for 38% off
Advertisement
19
Amazon
A mini hot dog stapler for 20% off
20
A spoon holder and steam releaser for 29% off
21
A ceramic measuring spoon set for 20% off that looks like a cactus
Advertisement
22
Amazon
A foldable Magic Mushroom funnel for up to 25% off
23
A bone-chilling flameless skeleton candle for 38% off