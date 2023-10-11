ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

Just 23 Quirky Things On Sale For Fall Prime Day You Won’t Be Able To Resist

1
amazon.com
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence for 43% off
For rejuvenating your face, lightening hyperpigmentation, and prepping your skin so it's ready to drink up all the benefits of your moisturizer.

Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving onto K beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it was gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc

Price:$14.30 (originally $25)
2
amazon.com
An Echo Dot bundle for 49% off
Promising review: "I am blown away by its incredible features! The sound quality is fantastic, with crystal clear audio and impressive bass response. I'm also impressed by how easy it was to set up — all I had to do was plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and it was ready to use. One of the things I love about this product is that it's incredibly versatile. With voice commands, I can stream my favorite music, create shopping lists, make phone calls hands-free, and even control other smart devices in my home. It's like having a personal assistant right there in my living room! I'm also thrilled with the design. It's sleek and modern, and it blends in perfectly with my home decor. Plus, the compact size makes it easy to place anywhere. If you're looking for a smart speaker with excellent sound quality and a range of capabilities, look no further. I highly recommend it!" —Wasn't that helpful? "👍🏻"

Price:$39.98 (originally $79.98; available in other colors and styles — you can also get just the Echo Dot for 54% off!)
3
Amazon
Some cloud-shaped utility knives for 22% off
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.

Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski

Price:$7.80 (originally $9.99)
4
Amazon
A set of loud-and-proud Starface hydrocolloid pimple patches for 20% off
Starface World is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free skincare products.

Promising review: "I wouldn’t recommend anything else but these. My pimples always go down without scarring when I wear stars. There’s a cute little mirror in it and there’s so many stars that it will last you a long time." —Jess

Price: $11.98 for 32 stickers (originally $14.97)
5
Amazon
A pair of magnetic hand-holding socks for 20% off
Promising review: "My sister and I have had so much fun with these socks!!! They are super cute and the magnetic hold really well. The magnets are a bit big so you do notice them but overall super fun and cute." —addison fullmer

Price:$7.98+ (originally $9.98+; available in several colors and in multipacks)
6
amazon.com
A set of Globbles for 21% off if you've got fidgety hands
Check out aTikTok of the Globbles in action.

Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer

Price:$8.45 for six (originally $10.69)
7
amazon.com
A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game that's 31% off
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.

Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get!When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman

Price: $8.99 (originally $12.99)
8
Amazon
A bunch of teensy macaron boxes for 20% off
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary

Price:$5.59 (originally $6.99)
9
Amazon
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza for 20% off
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive :D" —Synthian

Price:$7.99 (originally $9.99)
10
amazon.com
A vampire-shaped garlic press for 40% off
Promising review: "It's so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient, and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher-safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily; it is honestly a game-changer for my cooking game!" —Llamazon Customer

Price:$17.95 (originally $29.95)
11
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
A hair-removing glove for 40% off that'll curb your dog's shedding
Promising review: "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works) but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5 and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: this is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand." —AnaMaria Glavan

Price: $5.99 (originally $9.99)
12
amazon.com
A set of succulent fridge magnets for 20% off because not everyone is cut out to own real plants
Promising review: "What fun! Very well made and super cute. We were delighted just unpacking them. Every one is different!" —Alyssa widmark

Price:$13.59 for 14 magnets (originally $16.99; available in four variety packs)
13
amazon.com
A set of four flower claw clips that are up to 52% off
Promising review: "It's been so hot that I wanted a clip that would hold all my hair. These do that. They have a really firm grip, but they don't pull at my scalp. They hold all my hair for hours while I clean my house and they don't come out. I also get compliments on how nice my hair looks. HIGHLY RECOMMEND. NOTE: These are huge." —Rheba

Price:$6.67+ (originally $13.99; available in 10 styles on sale).
14
amazon.com
The cutest stinkin' polar bear hydrating eye stick for 32% off
Promising review: "I have eczema around my eyes and they are always red, dry, flaky, and puffy. This is the first product that I have tried that has healed my eyes! In less than one week my eyes were completely transformed! I would give this more than 5 stars if I could!!!!" —amy

Price:$6.79 (originally $9.99)
15
amazon.com
Wreck This Journal, an interactive book for 55% off to encourage your creativity
Promising review: "Bought for my 13-year-old stepdaughter for Christmas. She loves it, and looking through it before giving it to her, I loved the prompts and ideas. Great way to be destructive without parents getting upset!" —Mamameg

Price: $7.27 (originally $16)
16
Amazon
A duck salad bowl for 20% off
Promising review: "I love this bowl for putting snacks in. It is good in the dishwasher and holds an okay amount of stuff. I love the cute face on it." —Mana McPhee

Price:$18.39 (originally $22.99)
17
amazon.com
A set of moisturizing animal-themed sheet masks for 20% off
Promising review: "Bought as a gift for my mom to take to her girls' weekend trip earlier this year. They were such a hit! I will treasure the picture of six 60-year old women in animal face masks for a long time." —M Kim

Price:$11.04 for six masks (originally $13.75)
18
amazon.com
A set of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets for 38% off
Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets in action.

Promising review: "I moved last year from southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched. Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian

Price:$7.99 for 10 (originally $12.99)
19
Amazon
A mini hot dog stapler for 20% off
Promising review: "Got this as a gag gift for a coworker and she absolutely loves it and uses it everyday." —KSlye19

Price:$11.98 (originally $14.98)
20
amazon.com
A spoon holder and steam releaser for 29% off
Promising review: "She is just adorable! Works great to lift lid for steam release. Works best with a round handle spoon. Would make a great stocking stuffer for Christmas for that special person who loves to cook. Would recommend." —Redhead

Price:$11.95 (originally $16.95)
21
amazon.com
A ceramic measuring spoon set for 20% off that looks like a cactus
The set includes four spoons (1/4 tsp, 1/2 tsp, 1 tsp, 1 tbsp) and a measuring cup (1 cup). And you better believe they're dishwasher safe!

Promising review: "This is the cutest measuring soon set I've ever seen. It's well-made and arrived quickly." —Jenl0vesmusic

Price:$15.91 (originally $19.89)
22
Amazon
A foldable Magic Mushroom funnel for up to 25% off
To use it, just flip it inside out and stick the "stem" through your container's opening. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!" —Abbey Klem

Price:$13.95+ (originally $17.95; available in two sizes)
23
amazon.com
A bone-chilling flameless skeleton candle for 38% off
Promising review: "I love how it looks like he's taking a bath! It is the perfect combination of spooky, cute and relaxing. And the size is just right. I think I'll display this candle year round." —jacky

Price:$13.59 (originally $21.99)

