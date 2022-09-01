Just 28 Travel Products That'll Make The Journey Almost As Pleasant As The Destination

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A digital luggage scale so you'll know just how many souvenirs you can cram into your suitcase
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. Promising review:
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the 4th flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low cost must have item for air travel." —RobertAnother promising review:
"Love it! Lightweight and easy to read! It even gives you the climate temperature (not that I need it but a neat feature). It reads in both kg and lbs. Definitely recommend if you're a frequent traveler and have weight requirements on luggage." — Patricia Velasquez
A flight attendant-approved off-shoulder jumpsuit, with over 28,000 five-star ratings
Promising review:
"This is perfect for travel, I've worn it as PJs, on a plane with a blazer, and for a nine-hour car trip. Super comfortable and goes anywhere. I'll definitely be getting more!" — My Cat Steve Judges My Purchases.Another promising review:
"I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." — AKSunshine
An in-flight foot hammock to rest your feet and prevent soreness and swelling
Promising review:
"This is an amazing product. It's so simple but works incredibly to prevent swelling and pressure on legs while flying. I just flew the first leg of an international flight and used it, and I am on a layover now and had to pause to write this review. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!
It easily attached to the tray table, and I adjusted to my desired height. It is like a hammock for your feet. You just prop them up inside the thing/swing/hammock — which is very cushiony — and your feet are hoisted up comfortably. I'm a big girl and weight is no issue. DEFINITELY MUST-HAVE ON ALL MY FLIGHTS NOW.
This thing is great!!" — Queen
A cute portable charger, which reeeally comes in handy when you're at 19% battery
Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11
. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
A Trtl neck pillow that'll actually keep you from awkwardly dozing off on your neighbor's shoulder
Promising review:
"I can't stop recommending this pillow to all of my friends! It has let me comfortably sleep on flights that take place on the most uncomfortable airplane seats. On long flights, I always need to prop up my hand and I rest my head on it. But this method always ends with my arm falling asleep and I end up waking up every 30 minutes. Now this pillow provides that exact same support without needing my arms to prop me up! It's small enough to fit in your bag and doesn't take up much space.
" — Simona Krifman
A handy pack of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
Just a heads up, some reviewers say to pack these in clear zip-up bags to ensure TSA doesn't search your whole carry-on. Promising review:
"Great-sized packets and perfect for airplanes and the car. The scent smells clean and not overpowering. They give me peace of mind that my surfaces are clean." — Cindy A
A luggage-mounted cup caddy that'll free up your hands so you can hold your phone
Promising review
: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor!
I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
A pair of Apple AirPods Pro with noise cancellation to keep you from losing your mind
They come with three sizes of silicone tips to comfortably fit your ears and a charging case that provides more than 24 hours of listening time.
And an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you can connect your new favorite earbuds to the plane's entertainment system
Just plug it into the headphone jack to hear Meg Ryan say, "That caviar is a garnish!" the way it was meant to be heard. You can also connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time, and it has 16+ hours of battery life for suuuper long flights.
Twelve South is a husband and wife-owned biz based in Charleston, South Carolina, and has just 20 team members! They've been designing accessories inspired by and made for Apple products since 2009.Promising review:
"Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds
, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing!
It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" — Ryan Malloy
Away's popular The Carry On for anyone who hates checking bags
Promising review:
"I was in Rome and Florence, Italy for nine days, and the Away Carry-On was just perfect. From being able to charge up my iPhone at the airport or on the train traveling from Rome to Florence, it worked perfectly. Stylish and very versatile. It also kept my belongings packed beautifully, plus the perk of a laundry bag for my dirty clothes.
Getting through security was a breeze, plus the added compliments of how beautiful it was. You have a customer for life. I was very happy and impressed." — Keith H.
A set of portable soap paper sheets so you can ensure your hands stay clean
Promising review:
"I first saw these on TikTok and I LOVED the idea of carrying around sheetlike soap with me! Fulfills my dreams of becoming Monica Geller 💜" — Erica
And a four-pack of mini hand sanitizers you'd swear were perfume bottles
Each one is good for up to 500 mists!
Or a pack of Purell hand sanitizing gels with convenient clips to attach right to your bag
Promising review:
"Great investment for traveling during COVID. Easily clips onto purses, belt loops, etc. for sanitizing while on the go. Caused no issues with TSA security at airports." — BluGrandma
And a Kindle Paperwhite to help the hours spent waiting at the gate
Promising review:
"I LOVE my Kindle Paperwhite! I recently upgraded from an old Kindle that didn't have a backlight, and what a difference. I really love being able to read in bed at night without needing to have a light on. The battery life is fantastic. The Kindle is great for travel, so you don't have to dedicate luggage space to multiple books
, but also great for just keeping with you or having around the house. It's so lightweight and thin
. I recommend for any avid reader!" — Marissa T
An unassuming luggage strap that may not look like much, but is actually super convenient
Promising review:
"I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." — Michele
A collapsible stroller that folds up so small, it'll fit in most overhead compartments
It's designed to hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds. Promising review:
"Best stroller ever! WE LOVE THIS STROLLER! My husband originally purchased it because I was afraid to take our big stroller on the plane to gate check. I was traveling alone, so ease of use and portability was really important. I was amazed at how convenient it was to collapse and slide under my seat on the plane and it maneuvered well through the airport and throughout our trip.
I received multiple compliments and a few moms even asked me where to buy one. Since then, we have been on a few more flights and many excursions and are still in love with this purchase!" — Amazon customer
And a JetKids carry-on suitcase that makes traveling with kids easier
It's recommended for kids ages 3–7 and fits most standard economy seats. Plus, it has an adjustable strap so you can carry it over your shoulder, a top handle, and a mattress inside that can be removed and used while in the air. Parents have even used this product while waiting for their flight
to keep kids comfy and content. Promising review:
"I dragged my feet on this purchase because of the price tag, but I have zero regrets after traveling solo with my 2-year-old and 5-year-old. This thing was so easy to maneuver through the airport and through the plane aisles that my 2-year-old pulled it herself for most of the trip. It was slightly too big for her to ride on, but my 4-year-old loved riding on it.
The bed feature was super easy to set up and we used it to and from our destination. I was able to pack clothes for a five-day trip, the bed, a blanket and stuffie. I will definitely be dumping more money into this company for our next trip. Happy customer!" — Casie Wilds
A mini contact lens kit so you can avoid red eyes on your red-eye
It comes with a solution bottle, tweezers, stick connection, lens holder, and mirror. Promising review:
"When I travel, I worry about misplacing my contacts, so this will hep me keep them in a safe place, easy to find."— Tamara G. Another promising review:
"Great product for the price!! Super cute!! Small and perfect for traveling, in your car, purse, or pocket!! The tongs have a super soft silicone type grip on the ends so they won't hurt your lenses. I am very impressed!! I would recommend to everyone!! Great product, great price!! Will purchase again!!" — Loni H. Rhymes
A beautiful luggage tag that'll set your all-black suitcase apart from all the other all-black suitcases
It has a slot for an address card or business card as well as a privacy flap. Promising review:
"I purchased these for a trip to Hawaii, I love the design and was primarily wanting them to differentiate my luggage from other travelers on the luggage belt. But little did I know they would be so much more effective in locating my luggage elsewhere. My connecting flight was delayed, and for some reason the airline left my luggage at the airport, while I went on to my destination in Hawaii, the luggage didn't follow. When I realized this, I alerted baggage claim and they had me fill out all the paperwork. The one question they had, is whether my luggage looked different than other dark colored mid sized pieces. Yes it did, it had these luggage tags on it, and that's what the luggage claims administrator put as the distinguishing feature. By that night, they had found my luggage and flown it from California to Hawaii on the next flight.
I was relieved to have had these attached to my bags. I would highly recommend these for your luggage as well." — TX Divemaster
An in-flight phone mount in case whatever airline you're flying doesn't have any good viewing options
Promising review:
"I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers.
However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
A set of Sea Bands to wear on your wrists when you wanna kick nausea to the curb
Promising review:
"I’ve always been kind of sick. I throw up on long car rides, I can’t read in the car, I get horrible migraines 24/7, etc.
Recently I changed medications and because of that, my migraines came back with a vengeance. Thinking there was nothing I could do I kind of gave up, until, I was looking at BuzzFeed and saw this in their recommended. I thought it could help with any car sickness that I would get but man I was not giving these enough credit! Since I have bought them I wear them ALL. THE. TIME. I wear them in and out of the car, to bed, and just around the house.
I no longer feel nauseous and my migraines are almost non existent. Whoever invented these are a freaking god! I don’t know think I could ever live without these! BUY THESE!!
They're so worth it." — JohnDz
Some biodegradable hypoallergenic wipes
These are made with natural tea tree oil, peppermint, ginseng, and oil and come individually wrapped, so they're easy to fit in your carry-on. Promising review:
"I purchased this product for a recent trip to China so that I could freshen up between flights and also so that I could clean up as needed. I predominantly used these to wipe my body between my long-haul flight and my connecting flight to a local destination. This was a nice alternative to a shower when one simply wasn't available. It just made me feel cool, refreshed, and slightly descuzzed.
I'd recommend them for this purpose. As they are perfumed, I wouldn't recommend using them as a toilet wipe for fear of throwing off a critical pH balance for women, but as an overall body cleaner, they are great. :)" — Magdalene Sikora
A collapsible water bottle that'll save precious room in your suitcase AND money
Plus, it's lead-, latex-, and BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and can be used for hot or cold drinks.Promising review:
"Well this is the coolest thing ever! I travel quite a bit, and I usually don't take a bottle with me because they are big and bulky and I usually lose them! This collapsible water bottle is a perfect traveling accessory. It stays collapsed until after security, and then I fill it up for the trip. It's a good size and fits in my side compartment in my travel backpack, and the cap screws in securely so I don't have to worry about it opening accidentally and spilling all over the place
. I follow the instructions on how to clean it and it works just fine." — M. Lyons
Some homeopathic jet lag tablets to help reduce the fatigue and general "off" feeling
The instructions say to take one at take off, every two hours during the flight, and then again after you arrive. One box is good for 50 hours of flying! Promising review:
"I swear by this stuff — it works if you take the doses exactly as indicated. I set my timer on long flights to make sure I wake up on time for my next dose.
And drink plenty of water, which sucks on long flights having to use bathroom all the time, but it's worth not getting jet leg. I was a flight attendant for six years and always used this when I worked long flights!" — Jvelez
Some in-flight earplugs to drown out the sound of the screaming toddler in back of you
Promising review:
"Never fly without these! Before I found these, I endured excruciating pain in my ears upon descent and landing. Felt like a hot poker being driven into each ear. My ears would also be plugged up, and it would often take two to three days for them to resume their normal state of being. I insert them about an hour before landing, as the plane is making its slow descent. I'm comfortable, and the most discomfort I experience is a slight adjustment of pressure feeling in my sinus.
NO PAIN. NO TEARS." — K. Tombrella
A beautiful Tory Burch ballet flat specifically designed for travel
Promising review:
"I got these for a trip and love them! Tory's travel ballets are a beautiful soft leather, very comfortable, and will fit anywhere when traveling
. I like all the fun colors but got black ones...will be getting another pair!" — lheff
Or if you're looking for a less splurgy option, a lovely flat that comes in so many gorgeous colors
Those 25,000+ five-star ratings don't lie!Promising review:
"I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters
. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" — Kate
And finally, a pair of compression sock that will keep feet from getting sweaty during long flights
Promising review:
"With three weeks of international travel coming up, I purchased these to combat swelling in my feet during the flights. I had noticed swelling after three-hour domestic flights, so I was worried about what almost 30k miles would do! I wore these on every leg of the trip and never noticed any swelling — even after the 10–15 hour flights. They are very comfortable, too!" — J. Beaty