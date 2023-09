Just 45 TikTok Products I Saved Immediately Just So I Could Show You

A luxe stone bath mat designed to absorb water and dry quickly

This sustainable product is made out of diatomaceous earth and recycled paper! Reviewers say the feel of it under foot does take some getting used to (especially if you're used to a traditional bath mat), but they attest to how well this thing absorbs water and that the moisture seemingly just disappears afterward.My boyfriend recently upgraded his bathroom with these, so I've been able to test them out in person. And I have to say, it really is just as one reviewer described it —like the water is basically being sucked off your feet— and then the mats themselves dry super quickly, almost like magic. They're definitely a bit smaller than I anticipated (my partner ended up getting several and positioning them together), but since they work so well at drying your feet, you also don't need a ton of surface area.Get a closer look at the white version on TikTok : "This is our second Dorai bath stone; we are adding them to all of our bathrooms. This design and usefulness of this product is undisputed.. These need to be in every home in the US." — B. Henricks