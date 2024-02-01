Just 60 Totally Worth-It TikTok Finds (No Scrolling Required)

Popular items from this list:
A slow feeder bowl for pets that's a level up thanks to the separate bone-shaped top compartment
You can also remove the top compartment if you want to use it as a traditional slow feeder bowl too! Check it out on TikTok here
.Promising review:
"We have a medium-sized puppy that's rapidly growing and eats like a monster in Halloween! Nothing wrong with that, except he eats so fast, he often gets ill afterwards. This product worked much better than expected. It took our dog so long to eat (and yet stayed engaged) he laid down. He went from 1-2 minutes to almost 20+ minutes. He hasn't had any further incidents and seems to actually enjoy the challenge!
Product is well made and easy to clean and take care of (read the instructions first!). Not sure how long this specific bowl will last (probably for a very long time), but if I have to replace it, it will be this product." — sooner961
Check out a TikTok of the bowls
in action. Promising review
: "They’re simple and beautiful. Minimalist meets a bowl. Deep and able to hold large portions. Dishwasher- and toddler durable." — Jackie Church
A crawling crab toy that will amuse and confound babies
No batteries required — it charges via USB!Promising review:
"I bought one of these for my grandson's 1st birthday. It seemed fitting because they live within walking distance from the Chesapeake Bay. Lots of crab lovers around here. My grandson loved it and so did all the adults LOL. It's so cool the way it scampers across the floor sideways like a real crab. Out of all the gifts he got this one really got his attention. My son called me the day after the party and said he was still playing with it and chasing it across the floor.
So glad I got it! I heard a few of the adults say they wanted to get one for themselves." — J. ButlerPromising review:
"Love this toy! It keeps our dogs entertained for hours" — Rebecca Haislip
Check out a swatch video of the palette on TikTok here
and if you're looking for watercolor tutorials using this very palette, you can check one to help you paint a sunset here
.Promising review:
"I'm starting to hate Tiktok because it's making me buy all these products, but I absolutely love this one!!!
I travel for a living and love to paint and this set is wonderful. I love that it comes in a metal tin, so I don't have to worry about it breaking, like most plastic ones. The colors are vibrant and I love that there are so many within the container.
The container itself is the size of two make up eye palettes, so you can definitely fit it in a purse or backpack. It comes with a swatch section too so you can paint the colors and compare later on when you paint. I'm a huge fan now of this brand
." — pixxi88
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger perfect for at home or traveling
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action. Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
A long-sleeve bodysuit in a second skin–like fabric that reviewers compare to Skims
One TikToker did the research to see this fabric blend is the same as Skims — check it out here
. Reviewers
say the double lining in the torso is supportive, so they don't need to wear a bra. Promising review:
"Are you kidding me? This is the softest most comfortable body suit I’ve ever owned.
I got so many compliments lol; everyone did think they were Skims lol, but it’s definitely worth every penny. I love and will be getting more colors!!! You need it." — Wendy L.
A celestial projector shaped like a lil' astronaut to really complete the vibe
It comes with a remote so you can control it right from bed and it has auto-shutoff options too if you use this as a nightlight! You can check it out on TikTok here
.Promising review:
"I bought this after seeing it on TikTok. I wasn’t sure how great it would be and the price was a little high to me but I bought it anyways. After getting it and seeing how badass it is I would definitely say it’s worth the money!! The lights are so cool and bright. My kids and husband love it!" — ShelbyFulford
A pack of adhesive plate hangers to add some more dimension to your gallery wall
Check out the video of one TikToker using this to hang a ceramic piece of art here
.Promising review:
"These hangers are fantastic. Simple, effective and discreet. They are far better and easier to use than the metal clip hangers that are more readily available. I have used them for years with no issue.
Highly recommend." — Amazon customer
An oil dispenser with some really smart upgrades: a dropper-style dispenser and a silicone brush
Promising review:
"I saw this being used on a few TikTok accounts and had to get one for my husband. He loves being able to grab this and quickly brush it on a pan as he's cooking. Add on that it cleans super easily and you have a great gift for anyone who is looking for an easy addition to their pantry!" — Angieleigh
An edition of "Pride and Prejudice" that is truly special
Imagine taking an envelope out of the sleeve after the Disastrous Proposal, unfolding the letter and reading "Do not be alarmed Madam..."Promising review:
"The book itself is already amazing. The added letters just makes the reading experience really beautiful. I recommend treating yourself to this purchase. It almost makes you want to start writing letters. Love." — Lore
CeraVe Retinol Serum that lives up to the CeraVe name and uses encapsulated retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) just do not use it every day. Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. Promising review:
"I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok that raved about this product and tried it out and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face.
It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not it's intention and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." — Successful SoloPromising review:
"I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." — C. Munsterman
A spacious travel-friendly backpack that'll fit under the seat in front of you
This one checks all the boxes: super roomy, plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate wet bag!) and a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport. And reviewers say it meets even Spirit
and JetBlue
's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats!Promising review: "
I bought this backpack for work. It's the BEST backpack I've ever used. I needed one with several pockets and not too big or heavy. I found that with this backpack, I can fill it and still have room!
There's even a shoe and clothing compartment for traveling! The straps are just wide enough to stay on your shoulders especially with the snap straps in front. I also love the color, and it's true to the picture color. If you're looking for lightweight with tons of pockets, this is what you need!" —Kelly MillerPromising review:
"This is a perfect size backpack for traveling on a plane as your personal item, especially to international destinations. You could fit rolled-up clothes in here for another week
, and it has a very handy shoe bag and tons of places for your electronics. This will be an excellent addition to my carry-on suitcase. Best purchase all year.
I consider myself an expert on travel bags. I have way too many. It’s smaller than it looks but so roomy." — AP
A Fender amp key holder with four guitar plug–style keychains you can plug right in when you get home
Check it out on TikTok
.Promising review:
"My husband was so excited to find this keyhook! He is an avid songwriter and musician and loves Fender products. The keyhook looks great, is well made, and is definitely eye catching. Right after we hung it up a friend visited and asked us if it was a custom ordered piece!
I was initially concerned with how tight the jacks plug into the base. My fear was that I would pull it off the wall trying to detach my keys...but we have had no problems. It seems to be firmly attached to the wall with the included hardware. Also be sure to pay attention to where you hang it as the jacks stick out from the wall further than your traditional keyhook. All in all, a very cool piece and we are glad we purchased it!
" — Leslie W.
The Little Elf gift wrap cutter (as seen on "Shark Tank" as well as TikTok)
Check out this baby in action on TikTok
.Promising review
: "This little thing saved me so much time last December when it was time to wrap presents
. Cutting a straight line is practically effortless
. It also allowed me to involve my toddler in the gift wrapping without worrying that she would lose an eye, finger, or chuck of hair. Everyone that had happened to see it in action had been amazed
(I know, it doesn't take much after a certain age) and I even gave my mom one because she liked it so much. I would definitely buy this again." — Ana Karen Valles
A candle carousel tray that spins when over a lit candle for some extra cozy ambiance
Check it out on TikTok
.Promising review:
"Truly a great addition to get me in the reading mood! Honestly a good item at an incredibly reasonable price! Love lighting a candle and watching this spin!" — Victoria
A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest, because cracking on the side of the pan or bowl just results in mess
Check out a TikTok of the egg cracker
in action. Promising review:
"I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement.
If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time.
" — Edwin Myers
The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- and reviewer-beloved cleaning product that basically works miracles!
How effective? Well it's commonly likened to the Magic Eraser in paste form!Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
Target's A New Day Modern Work tote for a chic way to carry everything you need for a busy day
Promising review:
"I'm surprised this tote isn't viral yet. Phenomenal design for work girlies or guys. Fits SO MUCH. And the leather is quality for the price, plus the minimal design has me feeling like a cool girl. Best work tote for the price. 10/10.
Only small negative is it doesn't have any guards on the bottom to protect the leather so beware of scuffing if you ride the bus etc..." — CJ
A four-pack of mesmerizing fidget toys that kids and adults alike will want to play with for hours
Promising review:
"I saw this on Tiktok after eating some special brownies and I don't regret buying these at all.
I gave a couple to my kids and kept a couple for the next time I eat some brownies. They aren't sturdy. They're probably not going to last forever but they're a cheap little toy that makes you feel like not everything in life is a dumpster fire. So go ahead and get these." — Jared
A wad preventer, because balled-up sheets NEVER seem to actually get dry
Just tuck the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the holes to prevent tangling and twisting and (according to the manufacturer... and backed up by reviewers) improve dry time by 75%!!!!!!!!Promising review
: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals that seem to get more popular with every passing day
I bought these myself earlier and they're all
I wear at home. Especially when cooking or baking, these babies help cushion my feet on hard floors so they don't ache!Promising review:
"Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had.
I have designer slides and these surpass. True to size.They are super light but sturdy
to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m Ordering in more colors and a back up pair. They are also stylish so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" — KriziaPromising review:
"Let me tell you!! These slides are seriously the best slides. Slides typically aren’t my first choice, however after seeing so many reviews on TikTok and Instagram I decided to order some. I’ve had them almost two months and have worn them quite often, no complaints! 10 out of 10 recommend!!! I got them in black, they are so comfy, and I definitely plan on ordering in more colors!
" — Ashleigh P
A pair of detergent cap trays to make dispensing laundry soap a little more mess-free
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned and family-owned small business founded by Julie Reinhold, who was tired of economy-sized detergent containers dripping all over her laundry room. Her ingenious little drip catchers are made in the USA and can easily be cleaned by rinsing with warm water.
Promising review:
"I had no idea I needed this until I saw it on TikTok. Listen, it’s the little things that matter. This little thing saves me the headache of a laundry room mess.
I love it. Fits perfectly on my liquid detergent. No more messes!" — Christina
A rapid mac and cheese cooker for days you want comfort food but don't feel like turning on your stove
Here's how it works: Pour in the macaroni and add enough water to the fill line. Then microwave for 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Remove, stir and microwave two more minutes, then add the other ingredients per the mac and cheese instructions. Check out a TikTok of the rapid mac cooker
in action. People also use this to rapid cook their ramen!
Rapid Brands is a California-based small business that specializes in dishwasher-safe, microwaveable BPA-free kitchen products.Promising review:
"There is nothing I dislike about this. I don't like milk so didn't add it but it's surprisingly as good or better than stove top. The texture and flavor is on point and it's not soggy like easymac. I laughed when I got this and was like wow it's no different than any container. It's harder material so idk what it's made of but the directions inside the container are on point for good mac and cheese except I drained the water. The days of scrubbing a big pot are over for me. I can't believe this actually worked. Especially bc the texture of the noodles and the taste is so on point
. I got no discount and wasn't paid for this review. I just really am shocked it worked and worked so well. They got this down to a science with this container and directions. I am amazed." — me
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric with over 250,000 5-star reviewers
Promising review:
"So soft. Easy decision to buy more. I saw a recommendation for these from TikTok and went for it. King size sheets aren't cheap, especially if you want quality. This was well worth the price. Super soft and perfect for both of us — he's always hot and I'm always cold. Neither of us are unhappy.
I highly recommend these; going to cover all our beds in these sheets. Would love to see marvel designs and kid options!" — user08112116Promising review:
"I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets.
The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!
" — Sheree Chrestman
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic
.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this cream! I seen many people on TikTok talking about so I had to hop on the trend and try it myself and let me tell you that was the best decision! The smell of the cream is amazing and it leaves your skin feeling so soft! When you apply the cream you only need to use a little bit because a lot goes a long way
! It is a little pricy but you are able to use the product for a while before it runs out so it’s worth it! If you want to smell amazing, definitely purchase the bum bum cream!" — StephaniePromising review:
"Where has this been all my life? I have been using this for maybe three days now, and putting it on in the morning and evening are the best parts of my day. The description of the scent as "pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla" does not even begin to describe the incredibly decadent smell of this cream on my skin. My skin feels like velvet and
I saw improvements in the texture after the first application. I will use it for the rest of my life. Do not ever discontinue this!
I did not expect to be so amazed my this cream, but it is life-changing. Buy it! You won't regret it." — Michelle Brown
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine
I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!Promising review:
"But seriously, talk about a glow up, quite literally. I was one of thousands (maybe millions) of people who jumped on the TikTok snail mucin train. I am so freaking glad I did. I’ve been using the product for about two weeks and my skin has never looked better.
I am especially noticing a difference in texture. My skin looks more supple, hydrated, soft, and glowy! As a skincare [enthusiast] — this one sent me!! Highly recommend trying it out, especially for the price! Also disclosure — I am 34 and have battled with dull skin for years!" — Aimee DuPriest
A Muller veggie chopper to turn your onion-cutting tears into tears of joy
It comes with the chopper itself, a whopping EIGHT blades (three different size choppers, plus blades for julienning, slicing, grating and regular and fine shredding) and a cleaning brush.Promising review:
"Tiktok made me do it and I couldn’t be happier. This chopper is pure magic in the kitchen! Chopping vegies has never been so fun and effortless! It’s like a culinary extravaganza! Thanks to this little kitchen wizardry, I’m a chopping pro now. Tiktok-approved and chef-worthy. Amazing customer support as well. They are fast, super friendly and efficient." — Anonymous
A set of snazzy-looking and surprisingly affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds
They come with a wireless charging case and provide up to 14 hours of charge and four-plus hours of continuous playback (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Did I mention they're are also sweatproof and waterproof?? With over 160,000 5-star reviews, they are mega popular, too.Promising review:
"I’ve been searching for wireless headphones that wouldn’t break the bank because I was tired of always getting caught on doorknobs, cabinet doors, and drawers. Funny enough, these headphones were recommended via TikTok and I’m loving them so much. They look expensive and the sound quality is amazing! The various options of bud sizes make them customizable to fit your ear so they’re nice and snug. The battery case is really sleek and can be easily tucked away in your pocket, bag, or purse. I haven’t been this excited to have new technology in a while!
" — Joey Reyes
A manual "flossing" toothbrush with extra soft bristles in two layers that are super thin at the tip
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
has to say: "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these, especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."Promising review:
"I will always buy this toothbrush. Can't say enough about it. I feel like I flossed after using it. I HIGHLY recommend this toothbrush" — Elli JaceyPromising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
A pair of seamless Nippies silicone pasties to solve wardrobe dilemmas that can't be solved with your current bras
Promising review:
"Never used pasties before but I did just recently get a boob job, so I needed some. I saw a few Tiktoks on these and decided to get them. Wow. Can’t see the weird ring like most pasties.
No nip visible at all. Can’t even tell i’m wearing them. Skims dress, zara dress, thin tops, these work with all!" — ashley mPromising review:
"SO. GOOD. I didn't get my hopes up much for these as I just couldn't imagine sticky silicone staying in place for a whole day. THEY DO. They're amazing. I've had them for a few months now — worn at least 5 times and only rinsed them once to regain stickiness and that's because I accidentally dropped them and they got cat hair stuck on the adhesive. Definitely got my money's worth out of them already and I feel as though they're going to last a good while! They're not noticeable but you feel protected. Normal crop tops that I'd comfortably go braless with are now even better with these since it gives just the slightest lift or SOMETHING. Idk what it is but the [boobs} look good." — maggie moon
A five-compartment, dishwasher-safe snack spinner that'll game-ify your kid's picky or indecisive tendencies at snack time
Check out a TikTok of the snack spinner
in action.Promising review:
"My kids love these snack organizers and it's a great way to offer several choices at once. They're also perfect for traveling because they're easy to take and very compact.
They are also fun and engaging when children have to push the spinner to get a new box to open. I would definitely buy these again. I even send them in my kids lunch boxes! They are super fun and very durable. We most recently took them on vacation with us and use them the whole week.
There are perfect for the plane and car rides especially." — Brittany Tremblay
A handier-than-you-might-think cup rinser to power-wash that annoying residue on the bottom of wine glasses, mugs, blender cups and more
Check out a TikTok of the cup washer
in action. It includes instructions to easily hook it up to your hot water line. Just note that it won't install on sinks without a flat edge!Promising review:
"This installed easier than removing the existing soap dispenser, which was always a nightmare. This has the same type of jetted sprayer that you would use to jet out a drain line, so yeah it'll spray the stink off of a turd
. It cleans baby bottles, Contigo, yeti, spaghetti sauce, baby food, mason jars with a couple of presses. Highly recommended over the messy soap dispenser!" — Chuq
A condiment fork and holster if you're a pickle enthusiast who is tired of dirtying a fork
And hey (as long as you're not putting the fork itself in your mouth), since you're keeping it in the fridge, you don't need to wash it every time. Check out a TikTok of the condiment fork
in action. Promising review
: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. This has really prevented that from happening
. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." — Amazon customer
A cloud-shaped utility knife, because it's cute and handy
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife
in action. Promising review:
"I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." — Amy Yasneski
A cropped padded workout tank reviewers swear is comfortable for lounging, layering and working out
Promising review:
"Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time. I’m so glad I committed! It’s tight and holds everything together really well. It’s extremely comfortable.
The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" — Kristyn LongPromising review:
"This cami is SOOO high quality, it feels exactly like if not even BETTER quality than similar lulu lemon yoga camis. The length is perfect, not too short not too long. After reading reviews I decided to size up and get a large because some people said if you get it too small the straps might cut into you and it'd be too short. I agree with that! They're so soft I'm just shocked at the quality, such cute colors! I got white and a light green. absolutely obsessed with these and will be ordering more!" — Rosa Rodriquez
An ingenious two-sided travel cup, because why enjoy one delicious beverage when you can have two?
Check it out on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" — Megan Huffman
A DogBuddy pooper scooper so you can easily clean up after your pup without getting your hands dirty
Check out a TikTok of the DogBuddy scooper
in action. Promising review:
"I normally don’t leave reviews but this is amazing! It’s easy to use and saves so many dog bags
if you’re taking several dogs on a walk because you don’t need to open a new bag for each poop. It also makes the whole process a lot less gross
.I would 100% recommend this for dog walks and even picking up poop in the backyard.It holds a lot more than you’d think!" — Joslyn Cavitt
The Icebreaker, a next-level ice maker that's watertight so you can store it any-which-way in your freezer
Promising review:
"TikTok made me do it and I’m so glad I did. My daughter and I make cold brew each morning and used to fight over the ice cubes, not anymore! She has her container and I have mine. No more freezer smell and best of all no trying to twist a hard plastic container to get every single ice cube out of a tray. If I could give you a gazillion stars, I would, thank you." — tthomas1031Promising review:
"We have a small freezer and no icemaker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer, (or on the way to the freezer), and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer.
Icebreaker Pop is self-contained and easy to use. You fill it up with water –but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. (Physics!) Seal the top and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass
. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's okay with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" — Leah Koepp
A pair of farfalle-shaped pot grips to add a little whimsy to your kitchen
Check them out on TikTok
. And that's not all. You may have seen this brand's other pasta-shaped tools on TikTok, like the spaghetti serving fork
, mezzelune oven mitts
, conchiglie lemon squeezer
, ravioli spoon rest
and rotelle trivet
and more.Promising review:
"I find these hilarious, and easily the best kitchen gadget I've spent my money on!
They're super handy for getting stuff out of the oven, and I feel less likely to drop a dish than when I use traditional hot pads/oven mitts with the padding. Very grippy, thick enough that heat doesn't transfer through, and again, hilarious.
" — Hannah B
The world's smallest violin, in keychain form, that actually plays music when you press the button on the back!
It's battery-powered btw!Promising review:
"Hands-down the best classroom management tool I have ever purchased. It’s definitely overpriced but for the amount of times I’ve used it in one day, so worth it." — Emily MetzgerPromising review:
"As a middle school, teacher, specifically a band teacher, I have to say that this is so funny to use in class. I use it almost daily and my kids think it’s hilarious." — brittany mcfall
A pair of elegant cylindrical wineglasses to make your Trader Joe's wine look a little fancier
Promising review:
"I saw these wineglasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" — dianaPromising review:
"I gifted this to a friend for Christmas who was so excited and overjoyed when she opened it that she dropped them twice on a marble countertop! No break, no splinter and no chip! I wanted to keep them for myself but will definitely order again. Absolutely beautiful and super sturdy." — Amazon customer
An AirPod cleaning pen with three tools to keep your favorite headphones and their case cleaner than ever
Promising review:
"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods.
There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" — JMilwaukee
A sleep-training clock with a sound machine and optional alarm clock built in
Watch this parent share why this sleep trainer is one of their "best parenting hacks" in this TikTok
. Promising review:
"My 2-year-old started getting up at 6:30 instead of 7:30 and was ready for the day. I saw this on TikTok, so I ordered it
and explained to him how if Mella is red, we have to sleep, and when Mella turns green, it’s time to play. The first night, he sat up a couple of times in the night and looked at it and laid back down. We’ve been using it for almost a week, and he stays in bed until it’s green without any crying or complaining, so it fixed my problem so fast!
You do have to toggle the night light on to red if you want it in all night. You could choose other colors, too, but red and green worked well since he has a car seat with red and green stop lights, so easy connection. Anyways, I highly recommend it! He loves to check on Mella during the day and see if it’s asleep." — Mpt2
A secret slim profile shoe rack, because that pile of shoes in your closet or mudroom is a mess
This image shows two of the cabinets next to each other! Check out a TikTok of the shoe rack
in action. Promising review
: "Love the shoe storage. Mostly bought for the look, not practicality. These fit sandals/anything flat like Birks, running shoes, and Air Forces fine, but anything taller won't fit. Six shoes total for one cabinet fit. Would buy again. Does as advertised and easy on the eyes." — mmaj
A truly genius picture frame designed to display and store all of your kids' masterpieces
Check it out on TikTok
! It displays 8.5 by 11 with the (included) mat and 10 by 12.5 without! Promising review:
"I cannot say enough great things about this. Got it, hung it, put in art and IMMEDIATELY turned around and ordered a second one. Two are a must so you can hang one vertically and one horizontally. What an ideal solution to displaying art. If it’s left out it inevitably gets torn or ruined. This keeps it safe, and displays it perfectly on the wall. IN LOVE!" — Sara Lazaro
A Tushbaby hip carrier that'll help prevent back strain when your kid simply insists on being carried
It's recommended for children 8-45 pounds and can be used in four different holding positions — feeding/breastfeeding, side carrying, front facing and face-to-face. See why this mama calls the Tushbaby "the best invention for parents of young children" on TikTok
. Promising review:
"This has been one of MANY items I have purchased thanks to TikTok, and I'm glad I did. Super easy to use, easy to adjust, and most importantly it helps with support tremendously.
It comes with pockets and a place to hold bottles/sippy cups, which can be very handy. My 8-month-old weights around 30–35 lbs, and he's basically attached to me 24/7, carrying all day was killing my back and arms! Thank God for this invention, my arms and back can rest." — Jennifer Calle
A chic elevated cat bowl that will actually look so adorable in your home
Check out a TikTok of the cat bowl i
n action. Bonus: You can flip them so they're either a deep bowl or a shallow one, depending on your needs! Promising review
: "This cat bowl is everything! It’s super cute and I love that it is wide enough not to cause whisker fatigue. It’s really nice that it’s not just raised, but angled for the most comfort for your cat or small dog." — amber quick
A set of heat-safe microwave bowl holders to protect your fingers
And of course it's also great for keeping cold things cold for longer and keeping your fingers from ice cream bowl freeze! Check out aTikTok of the microwave bowl holders
in action. Promising review
: "Buy these for yourself and everyone you know. They are soft and fit a variety of sizes of bowls to put under them in the microwave and eat from.
My kids love them. We bought some to gift to other people too, and I will get some for my son to use at college. Made of a heavy terry cloth that can be thrown right in the washer when needed. We used towels before under our bowls, but these cradle the bowls so they are easier to hold.
We bought some bigger plate sizes too." — Heidi J.
A soap pump dispenser with big "why didn't I think of that?!" energy
I bought this myself and already love it — no having to squeeze out (and waste) dish soap and I love having a handy place to keep my sponge that doesn't drip water all over the place.Promising review:
"I first saw this on TikTok and I wanted it immediately. This makes washing dishes easier and faster. All you have to do is give it a pump or two and you’re good to go. 5/5 stars for me." — Sal
A set of modular sheet pan dividers so you can whip up four different baked foods at once in the same sheet pan
See it in action on TikTok
. Promising review:
"LOVE LOVE LOVE!!!!! These silicone sheets work perfect for making the best meals for me and my fiancé, as we sometimes don’t want the same things so it makes it easy to cook it all at the same time without the hassle of dirtying up all the extra dishes!
Awesome for anyone who finds themselves dirtying up a lot of dishes to cook a couple of simple meals." — Jonathan
A strapless mesh bustier you'll want to pair with everything from jeans to skirts to trousers
Like many, I bought this top and it really does look so much more expensive IRL!Promising review:
"I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." — Elizabeth
A rechargeable, clip-on amber book light if you love to read yourself to sleep but don't want to be kept up by bright lights
Check it out on TikTok
!Promising review:
"This was the best gift from my husband! Love reading in bed without having to use lamp light. Three settings of brightness are perfect, it's lightweight, and best of all holds a charge literally forever!
I took it on a long airplane trip and was able to read without the annoying overhead light (especially when others are trying to sleep). Highly recommend!" — Rick Angelo
A "Laundry Turtle" to help you scoop clothes out of front-loading washing machines or dryers with ease
Just don't wash or dry your loads with the turtle inside. Check out a TikTok of the Laundry Turtle
in action.Promising review:
"I saw this product on a 'Best of Amazon' YouTube video. I instantly saw the value of being able to switch laundry from the washing machine to the dryer in one easy motion,
so I ordered it. It makes switching laundry so easy! It's also a great replacement for laundry baskets. I recently stayed with an ill family member, knowing that I'd be doing laundry at her house. I hauled along my Laundry Turtle, which folded up into a small bundle, and used it at her house. No matter the size of the load, one revolution of the washing machine put all of the damp clothes in the Turtle and made transferring laundry so easy!
I agree that it is one of Amazon's best household items." — Jeril
An exfoliating mitten so you can scrub off dead skin cells and reveal softer, smoother skin
Several reviewers
say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! They also make a smaller one designed for the bikini area
and a long, narrow back scrubber
for hard-to-reach areas. Promising review:
"I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on Amazon via TikTok that was way overhyped
. I have [very] dry skin, and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes, I'm an ashy mess. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life!
Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1,000/10." — Ruth Bromberg
A set of safe-locking magnetic duvet pins to actually keep your duvet insert in place
Checkout a TikTok of the duvet clips
in action. Promising review:
"I was super worried about if I would have enough of the Pinions, and I totally do! My duvet is kinda thick and the Pinions pierced through with no problems! Plus with a little extra room if I had some extra layers. I REALLY like how you have to have the magnet tool to pull them apart
. Other duvet tools I’ve seen just plain suck. The clips are never reliable and the ties just don’t stay. This handy dandy tool ENSURES nothing will move. I placed one on each corner of the duvet and then I put one on the middle edge between each corner.
Absolutely no moving! Don’t walk, RUN TO BUY THIS. I also like how unnoticeable they are." — Abigayle Mishler
An automatic makeup brush cleaner with a textured silicone bowl to really get those foundation-caked brushes cleaner than ever
Check out the brush cleaner in action on TikTok
.Promising review:
"I now have exceptionally clean makeup brushes
! It is small enough to leave on my vanity, and I can easily keep my brushes clean. This is one of those products that will make you wonder how you did without it!" — LJLWPromising review:
"I used to wash my brushes by hand. It took forever because I have nearly 200 makeup brushes
. This brush cleaner is a game changer. To use, put some water and a very little dish soap in it, turn it on, and put your brush in. The cleaner has nubs that scrub your brush. I quickly rinse the soap out under running water. My brushes are so much cleaner now. The task is relaxing instead of a chore.
" — TaleSpinner
A touchscreen cleaner so you can clean every screen you own with ease
Promising review
: "When you think you don’t need it. But TikTok thinks you do. I definitely am glad that this product was what I need. Works on laptop, tablets, and phones! Love it! Highly recommend this product!" — Laura Schlutt
A pack of slouchy Hue socks to add a little extra kick of style to your kicks
Check out one way to style them on TikTok
!Promising review:
"The second these are out of the laundry, they're on my feet.
The slouchy look is so cute and paired with a white tennis shoe — it’s my favorite thing to wear on my feet. They’re so comfortable, very soft
, and they don’t leave marks on your legslike most such a socks do from being too tight." — Elisa
An adhesive cord organizer you can stick right on any appliance that has an annoying cord
Check out a TikTok of the cord organizer
in action. Promising review
: "I got this for my minimalist husband who hates getting 'things' for gifts, almost as much as he hates clutter. He was practically giddy after we installed several of these on various kitchen appliances
. It’s not just storage — but moving the appliance around from its storage location to the countertop is a nicer experience. He was seriously swinging around a food processor with one hand saying 'this is so much neater!' To each their own I suppose. For us normies, it does exactly what it’s supposed to. Easy to stick on, I like that it holds the plug neatly as well.
I would love if it came in white, but the gray is a nice neutral." — Elizabeth L.
A TikTok-famous toothbrush holder and dispenser to keep your bathroom countertops clear and free
It includes includes a toothpaste dispenser (that'll squeeze out every last ounce from the tube!) four cups and holders and a place to store your toothbrushes.Promising review:
"I am SO happy I bought this for my bathroom! It looks so clean, it is easy to install, and it is easy to clean when toothpaste gets on it! The design is simple, yet genius! My 5-year-old uses it with ease and she doesn't make a mess with the toothpaste tube anymore!
I am extremely satisfied and I have had it for three months now. TikTok made me buy it LOL!" —Stephanie Mendoza