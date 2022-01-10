“Don’t Look Up” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This satirical comedy from Adam McKay has been leading the ranking for weeks following its release on Dec. 5. “Don’t Look Up” features a star-studded cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande.

Advertisement

The second most popular movie on Netflix right now is “Just Go with It” ― a 2011 romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Although the movie was critically panned and won Golden Raspberry awards for Worst Actor and Worst Director at the time of its release, it’s clearly getting a second look in the streaming world.

Sony Pictures "Just Go with It" on Netflix.

This week’s ranking also includes other older movies, with a mix of comedies, dramas and action films.

On the humorous side of things, “The Longest Yard” (2005) is another movie featuring Sandler. It also stars Chris Rock, Nelly and Burt Reynolds.

As for dramas, the award-winning “Girl, Interrupted” (1999) boasts an impressive cast, including Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Brittany Murphy, Whoopi Goldberg, Elisabeth Moss and Vanessa Redgrave.

Advertisement

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost