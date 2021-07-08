Just Like Their Marriage, Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Wine Company Isn't Aging Well

One day you’re carrying a bottle of wine up to an ex-husband’s apartment, and the next you’re trying to ditch the winery you share with another ex-husband.

Such is the life of Angelina Jolie, who is facing yet another hurdle in her never-ending divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt nearly five years after the couple called it quits.

Back when they were still Brangelina, the duo were early adopters of the celebrity-branded alcohol craze, forking over $60 million to purchase the Château Miraval estate in 2012. The sprawling and historic south of France property, which served as the former couple’s wedding venue, also has working vineyards and a track record for prize-winning wines, so naturally the pair launched their own label.

Hitting shelves on Valentine’s Day 2013, their inaugural and highly acclaimed rosé sold out within just five hours, positioning the two as potentially major players in the booze business.

But now, Jolie is seeking to offload her stake in the company, Nouvel LLC, which she reportedly owned before marrying Pitt and has continued to operate long after they ended things.

This week, the “Maleficent” star filed a petition in a Los Angeles court for the removal of a temporary restraining order on their shared marital assets that has been in place since she filed for divorce in 2016, according to E! News.

Jolie has apparently been keen on selling her share for some time after negotiations with Pitt went nowhere and has found a third-party buyer, but cannot proceed without his consent.

“After all these years of trying to extricate herself from being business partners with her ex-husband on acceptable financial terms, Ms. Jolie is extremely desirous of closing the pending agreement for the sale of Nouvel, LLC, and requests that the Court issue an order lifting the [temporary restraining orders] and specifying that they shall not apply to Ms. Jolie’s sale of Nouvel, LLC,” Jolie’s lawyers state in the court documents, according to Us Weekly.

Jolie’s legal team reportedly filed a similar request last month but were denied for “lack of showing of immediate danger/irreparable harm or immediate loss/danger to property.”

But, according to the court documents, “time is of the essence because the buyer has communicated that any delay may result in the buyer pulling out of the deal,” ET reported.

A court hearing regarding the dispute is set for September, as the two continue to iron out their much contested custody arrangements.

Jolie recently faced a major setback in her divorce proceedings with Pitt. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor was awarded temporary joint custody of the couple’s five minor children in the spring, and Jolie is set to appeal the tentative decision in court next month.