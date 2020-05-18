Some viewers on Twitter expressed concern that Seacrest was having a medical issue. The Washington Post reached out to Fremantle, the show’s production company, and ABC without success. HuffPost did not immediately hear back from Seacrest’s rep after he took the morning off on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Monday.

However, he seemed sharper in declaring Just Sam’s victory. The 21-year-old subway singer from Harlem was considered an upset winner over “front-runner” Arthur Gunn, the Post wrote.

Just Sam, who was self-isolating in Los Angeles, celebrated with her grandmother remotely on a tablet.

“Can I thank America now?” the singer said. “My dreams have come true. I would never, never have expected this.”